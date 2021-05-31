Exquisite interiors meet delightful gardens at Trewirgie House, in Redruth, which also has the benefit of having additional accommodation to let.

One of the largest houses in Redruth, Cornwall, Trewirgie must also be one of the prettiest. This Grade II-listed Georgian house, which is for sale through Lillicrap Chilcott at an asking price of £1.3 million, combines period charm with magnificent gardens.

The 4561sq ft interiors feature elegant proportions, high, intricately decorated ceilings and fine fireplaces.

The entrance hall gives access to the reception rooms on the ground floor, which include an exquisite drawing room that looks out onto the garden, an interconnecting dining room, a sitting room, a family room and a breakfast room (with Aga) that leads into the kitchen.

Upstairs are four bedrooms (the largest of which have window seats), plus a self-contained one-bedroom flat.

Additional accommodation is available in the former coachman’s cottage, which has been split into two apartments, plus there’s a separate one-bedroom bungalow. All three are let on assured shorthold tenancies, providing useful income.

But a large part of Trewirgie’s charm also derives from the 1.5-acre grounds, which bring together quintessential British classics — lawns studded with bluebells, daffodils and primroses and surrounded by rhododendrons, camelias, azaleas and magnolias — with subtropical plants: the ornamental pond, in particular, is surrounded by mature palms, tree ferns and bamboo. There is also a vegetable garden and a gravelled area of alfresco dining.

The house’s history is equally fascinating: it once belonged to the Jenkins, a notable mining-trade family, and one of its residents was writer and historian A.K. Hamilton Jenkin, who traced the history of Cornish mining in a massive 16-volume work.

He also dabbled in verses — under the name of Lef Stenoryon (Voice of the Tinners), he was one of the founders of Cornish bard organisation Gorseth Kernow.

Trewirgie is for sale at £1.3 million via Lillicrap Chilcott — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Redruth: What you need to know

Location: Redruth is perfectly placed to access both the northern coast (11 minutes’ drive to Portreath) and the southern coast (18 minutes to Penryn)

Redruth is perfectly placed to access both the northern coast (11 minutes’ drive to Portreath) and the southern coast (18 minutes to Penryn) Atmosphere: A small market town, Redruth exploded in the 18th century when demand for copper increased across the country. There are many buildings that recall the mining heyday, including Murdoch House, home to engineer William Murdoch, which is thought to be one of the first houses in the world to use gas lighting.

A small market town, Redruth exploded in the 18th century when demand for copper increased across the country. There are many buildings that recall the mining heyday, including Murdoch House, home to engineer William Murdoch, which is thought to be one of the first houses in the world to use gas lighting. Things to do : Redruth is at the heart of the Mineral Tramways, which explore Cornwall’s ining heritage, plus there are plenty of local opportunities for cycling, riding and walking.

Redruth is at the heart of the Mineral Tramways, which explore Cornwall's mining heritage, plus there are plenty of local opportunities for cycling, riding and walking. Schools: Trewirgie Junior School and Redruth School are both rated good by Ofsted.