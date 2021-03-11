Eight perfect houses for sale in Cornwall, from £400,000 to £2.5 million

Cornwall is full of beautiful spots that will seduce property hunters, from romantic retreats and family houses to historic homes, rolling estates or houses that cling to the spectacular coast.

Here’s our pick of houses for sale in Cornwall right now — and if you’re looking further afield, our round-up of West Country property for sale collects more homes from this corner of Britain, while the best country houses for sale this week article has homes across the nation.

Originally a three-roomed Medieval Hall House, this handsome home dates back to 1350.

It boasts many interesting period features including impressive fireplaces, 18th century panelling, original shutters, a cloam oven, a medieval bread oven and wig cupboard.

The seven-bedroom property has extensive grounds of 52 acres, including a cobbled courtyard and 17th century stone barn.

This classic Georgian manor house features exceptional views of unspoilt farmland and woodland.

It has seven bedrooms, a turning staircase, extensive cellar and over an acre of gardens and grounds.

Nansough Manor is approximately seven miles north-east of Truro and just over a mile from the village of Ladock.

Built in the 1890s, this six-bedroom period property sits within the grounds of Penstowe Manor.

The house is within walking distance of Kilkhampton village and its shops, pubs and excellent primary school.

It has been refurbished throughout, while retaining its character features. Outside is a courtyard garden and detached garage.

A Grade II listed round house, this character property with four bedrooms is believed to date back to 1760.

Its cottage-style gardens enjoy panoramic south-facing countryside views to the rear.

The property is conveniently located for the historic Roseland Inn, the sailing waters of St Mawes and sandy Pendower and Carne beaches.

Trebrea Lodge is an imposing Grade II listed manor house is set in four acres of mature grounds.

The eight-bedroom property is set over three floors with attractive period features including original slate and solid oak floors, sash windows with wooden shutters.

Guests can enjoy far-reaching sea views from all the principal rooms and several beaches, including Trebarwith Strand and Bossiney Cove, are within easy reach.

This handsome house is Grade II listed with seven bedrooms and four reception rooms.

It enjoys views across the rooftops of Padstow, over the Camel Estuary and towards Rock.

The house has a good-sized, southerly facing garden, as well as off-street parking.

In an elevated position above twin villages Kingsand and Cawsand, this grand 13-bedroom country house was built in 188.

The villages are set upon the shore Plymouth Sound, in a designated area of outstanding natural beauty.

Outside are beautifully-stocked and landscaped mature gardens extending to just over 1 acre.

This attractive Grade II listed property is believed to date back to 1820.

The characterful home features a garden terrace with views over the village and harbour.

Foodies are spoilt for choice with Port Isaac’s choice of restaurants, including Nathan Outlaw’s Michelin-starred Outlaw’s New Road.

