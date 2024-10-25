A grand country house in Yorkshire that effortlessly blends the 1720s with the 2020s

Dougill Hall offers space, gorgeous architecture and just the right amount of modern style. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Classic Georgian houses don’t come any more, well, classic than Grade II*-listed Dougill Hall.

The agents, Blenkin & Co, quote a guide price of £2m for this imposing stone house. For a home of such scale and beauty that seems amazing — particularly when you consider that you might easily spend the same on a dilapidated one-bedroom property in Maida Vale. And at no extra charge, it even has one of those names that you’d never know how to pronounce unless someone told you: it’s ‘dow-gill’, apparently, rather than ‘doo-gill’ or ‘dug-ill’.

No matter how you say it, this home at Summerbridge — four miles from Pateley Bridge and eight miles from Harrogate — is a beauty. It’s an early-18th-century country house (built in 1722 for the Dougill family and extended in 1910) with an annexe, barn and stabling, set in five acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks.

As you can see from the pictures here, it’s set in a delightful area, with most of the rooms offering far-reaching views across the Nidderdale Valley.

Inside, it’s been sensitively modernised but with a dash of modern flair — this ceiling beams and original brickwork mix with fixtures and fittings that wouldn’t look out of place in an East London loft.

The restoration and updating has taken place fairly recently, it offers more than 4,700sq ft of elegant, well-proportioned accommodation on three floors.

On the ground floor you’ll find an entrance porch, three reception rooms and kitchen/breakfast room.

Above are a principal bedroom with bathroom en suite, six further bedrooms and two additional bathrooms.

And there’s a separate, self-contained one-bedroom apartment: The Old Cooling House on the northern wing of the property, ideal for use as a granny flat or even a holiday let.

Dougill Hall is for sale with Blenkin & Co at a guide price of £2m — see more pictures and details.