A grand country house with its own salmon fishing stretch at the price of a London terrace house

Set in 10 acres of gorgeous grounds including one-third of a mile of River Nairn, Cantray House is a magnificent neo-Palladian house with six bedrooms.

There’s good sea trout and salmon to be had on the one-third of a mile stretch of River Nairn within Cantray House’s almost 10 acres of land.

A drive winds slowly through the grounds, passing mature trees, rhododendrons, azaleas, stables, a large greenhouse and other outbuildings, before approaching the 1920s Scottish neo-Palladian house in Croy, near Inverness, which is for sale through Strutt & Parker at an asking price of £1.35 million. Just for comparison, that’s basically the same as this home in Kentish Town.

The agents describe Cantray’s 7,825sq ft interiors as Scots/French style. The ground floor includes a large, modern kitchen, drawing room, dining room, morning room plus butler’s pantry, gun room and wine store.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, two of which ensuite, plus a dressing room. The top floor houses a large games room and a small flat with a kitchen area, sitting room and ensuite bedroom.

Close to the village of Cawdor, with its famous castle, and a multitude of golf courses, Cantray House is four miles from the site of the Battle of Culloden, where its then heir, Bonnie James Dallas, fell.

Croy: What you need to know

Croy is situated six minutes from Cawdor and its Castle, 12 from Nairn and 20 from Inverness Things to do : The area is great for walking and cycling, as well as delving in Highlands history at Cawdor Castle and the Culloden battlefield. There are beaches and a marina at Nairn, which also offers a sports centre, tennis club, swimming pool, riding centre,a cricket pitch and two championship golf courses. Great links courses are at Castle Stuart Golf Club and Royal Dornoch. There is salmon fishing on the Rivers Nairn, Findhorn and Spey and shooting on local estates.

Schools: Croy has its own primary school as does nearby Cawdor

