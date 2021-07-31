A grand estate in the Chiltern Hills with over 477 acres, 11 additional properties and a cool £30 million price tag

The quintessentially English Burrow Farm estate is the perfect places to revel in the beauty of this green and pleasant land. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Clive Hopkins of Knight Frank’s farms and estates department is overseeing the launch onto the market the picturesque 477-acre Burrow Farm estate, in the Hambleden Valley, Buckinghamshire, at a guide price of a rather substantial £30 million.

The sale follows the recent death of the estate’s former owner—David Palmer of Burrow Farm — who was a champion of the countryside with a keen interest in local affairs, serving as High Sheriff of his county.

Mr Palmer died in 2019. Born the son of an army officer in 1926, Palmer served with the Life Guards in Palestine, Egypt and Germany before leaving the army for a successful career as a broker, partner and eventual chairman of international insurers Willis Faber, which sprang to fame for having insured RMS Titanic.

In 1978, Mr Palmer and his wife, Millie, bought Burrow Farm, which has a fine, Grade II-listed manor house built over three periods, the earliest being the 16th- century Tudor wing to the west, which is connected to a 17th-century brick-and-flint extension and a later post-war wing.

Next to Burrow Farm House stands the impressive, Grade II-listed Chiltern barn, thought to date from the 15th century. A huge, 65ft-long entertaining space with a two-bedroom annexe at the far end, it has been the scene of many a memorable gathering during the Palmer family’s tenure.

Burrow Farm House itself currently offers 6,414sq ft of light and cheerful living space, comprising five reception rooms—including a triple-aspect drawing room and a large dining room—plus an open-plan kitchen and breakfast room, a spacious principal bedroom suite, six further bedrooms and five bathrooms.

If that were not enough, advice sought by the vendors from a planning consultant and architect suggest that a two-storey extension to the east façade of the house could provide a further 4,000sq ft of accommodation, subject to planning and listed-building consent.

To the north of the main house stands Burrow Farm Cottages, an immaculate, Grade II- listed, eight-bedroom house that works brilliantly as secondary accommodation for family members or guests. It could also produce a significant rental income for the estate.

The estate also has three cottages and a bungalow close to the main house and a collection of farmhouses, cottages and commercial units at Rotten Row, a mile to the north, which already provide significant rental income.

There is also a stable block with four loose boxes, a Dutch barn, four grain bins and two general-purpose buildings. The agricultural land is farmed in hand with the pasture let under an annual grazing licence.

With a splendid new driveway built to provide the most scenic approach to the main house, Burrow Farm’s 477 acres are a glorious mix of woods, deep valleys and rolling landscapes that support an abundance of wildlife.

They also form the basis of a well-established shoot that was Mr Palmer’s pride and joy, offering some exceptional drives, as well as some excellent deer stalking.

Handily located four miles from Henley-on-Thames, 12 miles from Reading and 25 miles from Heathrow, Burrow Farm is for sale, for the first time in 43 years, through Knight Frank and Simmons & Sons in Henley-on-Thames at a guide price of £30 million for the whole.

Hambleden: What you need to know

Location: Hambleden is a small village in Buckinghamshire, located approximately 3 miles from Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire and 4 miles from Marlow. There are train stations in Henley-on-Thames, Marlow and Shiplake — all less than 4 miles from the property. Heathrow airport is also 25 miles away.

Atmosphere: Known as one of the prettiest villages in the Chiltern Hills, Hambleden is made up of picturesque brick and flint cottages. It has also used as a filming location for several films, including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and an Avengers movie. Within the village is a medieval church, a cosy, well-loved pub and a village shop.

Things to do: The Thames & Chilterns Walk follows a national trust trail through undulating landscape, known for its spectacular scenic views and wildlife. During the summer, explore the area by boat or for the wine lovers, take a trip to the Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery for a wine tasting and tour of the vineyards. The Henley regatta is a popular annual event that draws in spectators from neighbouring cities (and farther afield).

Schools: Kingscourt Private School and Nursery and Hambledon Primary School are good local options for younger generations, whilst secondary options can be found in Oxfordshire with Headington School.

