A serene Suffolk house that ticks every box: space, stables, pool and 33 acres, plus village pub and outstanding school nearby

Swathes of picturesque parkland meet classical Georgian interiors at The Old Rectory, which can be found tucked away in the village of Tostock in Suffolk.

Aside from a general plea to anyone living in a former rectory to consider naming their home something other than ‘The Old Rectory’, there is little else to fault at (you guessed it)…The Old Rectory, near Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk.

The elegant home is Grade II listed and believed to date from the 1800’s. Now on the market via Savills for offers over £ 2 million, its grand interiors offer a snapshot into a bygone era and fully encapsulate all the qualities of a classic country home.

The approach sets the scene nicely: a long gravel drive opens up behind double gates, making its way to a sweeping curve in front of the house where the cool grey tones from the imposing Gault brick and Welsh slate exterior stand out against the surrounding green countryside.

Upon entering, a lofty hallway opens up to another central hallway where you’ll find an elegant staircase with iron balustrades. In keeping with the grand theme, a large ballroom takes centre stage on the ground floor mirroring the shape of the adjacent drawing room.

Fluted Ionic columns, sash windows, decorative cornicing and intricate plasterwork form much of the interiors.

Upstairs are eight bedrooms (ideal for visiting family over the festive period). The principal bedroom mimics the footprint of the drawing room below, with an elegant curved wall and plenty of sash windows that provide uninterrupted views out to the surrounding parkland.

Six more bedrooms can be found on this floor (along with four bathrooms), with the remaining bedroom located up a short flight of stairs above.

Whilst the house itself is undoubtedly impressive — and could very easily be made even more spectacular with some refreshed interior design – it’s the 33 acres of private parkland which make The Old Rectory a true ‘hidden gem’, as the agents note.

To the north of the house is a heated outdoor swimming pool and spacious pool house, as well as a charming walled garden overflowing with roses.

To the east of the property is a three-bed cottage known as Old Rectory Cottage. Near to this is the stable yard, complete with seven loose horse boxes, tack room and kennels. A timber barn and several storerooms complete the setup.

The village of Tostock is located approximately eight miles from Bury St Edmunds, 20 miles from Ipswich and just under 35 miles from Cambridge. Trains run from Thurston to London Liverpool street and take about 75 minutes.

Tostock has a popular local pub, The Gardener’s Arms, a village hall and playing field, plus a parish church. Bury St Edmunds offers a wider range of amenities, with comprehensive shopping facilities (including the Arc shopping centre), a Cathedral and Theatre Royal.

Norton CEVC Primary School is the closest primary and is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Further options include Thurston Church of England Primary School, Bury St Edmunds Country High School, as well as more options around Cambridge.

The Old Rectory is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.