A 430-acre historic country estate near the White Cliffs of Dover — but you’ll need rather deep pockets…

The combination of 17 estate cottages, numerous outbuildings, an original mansion house and over 430 acres of parkland make Waldershare Park Estate an exciting prospect, close to the country's largest ferry port.

In east Kent, history is about to be repeated with the sale of the 434-acre Waldershare Park estate near Eythorne, six miles from Dover and 14 miles south-east of Canterbury, again through Savills at a guide price of £11.225m for the whole.

Comprising a large part of the original, almost 1,000-acre Waldershare estate, the property is an interesting mix of houses, cottages and other estate buildings with planning consent or potential, the whole set within glorious mature farmland, parkland and woodland.

Waldershare Park was laid out between 1702 and 1710 by Sir Robert Furnese and many of the trees planted then are still thriving today. Sir Robert’s daughter, Catherine, married the 1st Earl of Guilford in 1751, since when the park has remained in the Guilford family and is now home to the 10th Earl.

Waldershare Park comprises three main elements: the centrally-located, 99-acre Home Farm with its Grade II-listed farmhouse, now the principal estate house; the former kennels and riding school set in 106 acres at the northern edge of the estate; and the Waldershare and Canterbury Parks, comprising 228 acres of rolling arable farmland interspersed with pockets of mature woodland.

Three traditional lodges guard the approaches to the estate from different directions.

Last refurbished in 2016, Home Farmhouse is built of brick under a slate roof with accommodation on three floors including four good reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, large master suite, five further bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms.

It stands in beautifully landscaped gardens, including a Grade II-listed walled garden and an enclosed heated outdoor pool, and comes with a three-bedroom annexe, last upgraded in 2019.

The former kennels have been split into nine cottages and industrial units, which, together with other estate cottages and houses, provide a substantial rental income.

The former traditional riding school built in finely-detailed brickwork is a large open building fronting an open stable courtyard with side courts. Currently used for machine storage, it now needs refurbishing, but with its side courts and cottages offers a range of alternative uses, subject to planning.

Waldershare Park is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £11.225 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Dover: What you need to know

Location: Southeast Kent coast, in between Deal and Folkstone. Ferries run regularly from Dover to Calais and Canterbury is 13.5 miles away.

Atmosphere: The major ferry port town is home to some of England’s most iconic landscapes with its dramatic white cliffs and spectacular coastline. Within the town is everything you could expect to find — plenty of shops, a hospital, schools, as well as lots of historical sites around the area.

Things to do: There are miles of coastal walks to explore, plus numerous beaches. Walmer Castle and Gardens attract visitors throughout the year, or if you’re looking for a slice of history, visit the Wartime Tunnels at Dover castle.

Schools: St Margaret’s-at-Cliffe Primary school received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted review. There are also numerous options for secondary within the area, including Dover College, Northbourne Park and The King’s School, Canterbury.

See more property for sale in the area.