A ‘hallmark’ oast house in the Kent countryside that’s up for sale for £1.6 million

Tucked down a private country lane with exclusive fishing rights and a wonderful shepherd's hut in the garden, Anglers Oast is a lovely family home which occupies an idyllic rural position in the Kent countryside. James Fisher takes a look.

Dating from the 1830s and converted in the late 1990s, six-bedroom Anglers Oast is a fine example of a square kiln oast house that has become one of the hallmarks of the Kent countryside.

The home is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £1.6 million.

Externally, the property is built with brick and traditional weatherboard under a pitched Kent peg and slate roof, with the striking oast towers just peeking out of the surrounding woodland canopy.

Anglers Oast boasts some 3,600sq ft of living space in the ‘delightful’ hamlet of West Farleigh on the outskirts of Maidstone. A spacious kitchen/breakfast room, drawing room and dining room form the ground floor, with oak flooring, vaulted ceilings and exposed timber and brickwork throughout.

Across the first and second floors are six bedrooms, five of which are ensuite. There’s also a utility on the second floor with a double butler sink and space for a washer and dryer.

With its own three-quarters of an acre of gardens, as well as access to an eight-acre communal field, the property is a pleasant place to enjoy the warm weather, with a walled garden, lawned areas, large limestone terraces and mature well-stocked borders.

Also within the grounds is a wonderful shepherds hut, fitted with wifi, power and a woodburning stove — an ideal place for visiting guests, or as a cosy home office.

The property also comes with access to the River Medway and exclusive fishing rights, with angling being something of a theme of the area, as the well-regarded Tickled Trout pub is a few minutes walk down the road.

Anglers Oast is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £1.6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.