A hidden delight in the North Yorkshire National Park that has easy access to the seaside town of Whitby and the Yorkshire Moors

Beck Cottage is located in the small hamlet of Golden Grove, located just outside of Whitby — known as the inspiration behind Bram Stoker's Dracula and also the home of famed explorer Captain Cook.

A private natural pool fed by a cascade worthy of a water nymph is attached to this sweet four/five-bedroom property in the hidden valley at Golden Grove, about 10 minutes from Whitby. The house is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers in excess of £700,00.

Formerly owned by the Turnbull family — a big name in the golden age of ship building — sandstone Beck Cottage has been created by merging two adjoining houses.

It overlooks Cock Mill Beck and the kitchen opens directly onto a sun-dappled waterside terrace; a footbridge over the beck leads to a further sitting area with lawns and wooded grounds along the beck with fishing rights.

A further 51½ acres lies slightly to the east of the hamlet, including 4½ acres of paddocks and broadleaf woodlands criss-crossed by becks (more fishing potential) and monks trods — footpaths created by monks hundreds of years ago.

Beck Cottage is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers in excess of £700,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Whitby: What you need to know

Location: Whitby is situated on the east coast of Yorkshire at the mouth of the River Esk. It is ideally located on the coast, yet close enough to the North Yorkshire Moors. There are several train stations in the area, with the closest being Whitby station that has links to London and the south.

Atmosphere: Whitby is known for once being home to the famous British explorer Captain Cook. It was also the setting in which Bram Stoker wrote Dracula (although we can assure you there is nothing scary about the town). It is also famed for its Abbey ruins and stretch of sandy beaches.

Things to do: With a slightly gothic charm, there is something in Whitby for everyone. The town itself is home to numerous independent shops, restaurants and cafes. Climb the 199 steps to St Mary’s Church to take in the views, visit the Captain Cook Museum or enjoy the stretch of sandy coastline that frames the town. There are also plenty of walking and cycling routes in the nearby Yorkshire Moor’s that cater to a variety of levels.

Schools: East Whitby Primary Academy, Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School and Eskdale School were all rated ‘good’ in recent Ofsted reviews.

See more property for sale in the area.