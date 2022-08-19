A ‘hidden jewel’ in Oxfordshire deemed to be ‘one of the most important houses’ within its Thameside village

Elegant interiors and fabulous gardens meet at this delightful six-bedroom Victorian home in the village of Whitchurch-on-Thames.

The 45ft-long orangery at Whiteways at Whitchurch-on-Thames—only 10 minutes’ walk from Pangbourne and within easy reach of Reading and Oxford—dates from the 1920s and is believed to have been designed by Frank Loughborough Pearson, who designed Truro Cathedral in Cornwall.

It runs all the way along the back of the house, with terracotta floors and four sets of doors opening onto the terrace. The leafy surrounds beyond include a croquet lawn, a koi-carp pond, wildflower meadow and a kitchen garden and the house itself is a Victorian ‘hidden jewel’ with six bedrooms.

It is one of the most important houses in the Thameside village, say agents Singleton & Daughter, who are currently overseeing the sale of Whiteways with a guide price of £2.75 million.

Whiteways is currently on the market via Singleton & Daughter with a guide price of £2.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Whitchurch-on-Thames: What you need to know

Location: 7 miles Northwest of Reading and just over 20 miles south of Oxford. The nearest train station is located at Pangbourne where fast services run to London Paddington, Oxford and Reading.

Atmosphere: The area is home to many scenic footpaths and bridle tracks as well as two well-regarded pubs (conveniently located within walking distance of the property). The village of Pangbourne is situated just across the river and is home to a number of award-winning shops, a supermarket, restaurants, riverside pubs and a health centre.

Things to do: Explore the surrounding countryside and the river meadows that form this lovely corner of the country. Pangbourne is home to an adventure centre offering climbing and canoeing courses, and there are tennis courts and football pitches in the area to keep the active entertained. Young families will enjoy Beale Wildlife Park and Gardens, and National Trust Property, Basildon Park, is also in the area.

Schools: Pangbourne College, Bradfield College, Downe House, The Oratory and Cranford House are all good options and Whitchurch Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ in Ofsted reviews.

See more property for sale in the area.