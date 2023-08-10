A hidden riverside garden oasis that’s the perfect blend of city and country, just 45 minutes from central London

Grade II listed Barnes Mill and Mill House occupy the most stunning location within Chelmsford, offering flexible accommodation within its watery grounds. James Fisher takes a look.

Somehow set both within the city of Chelmsford and its own naturally landscaped mature grounds (which extend to some four acres) Grade II-listed Barnes Mill and Mill House is that rare, yet oh-so-desired, thing: rus in urbe.

The former mill and mill house arrive onto the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £2.85 million.

This beautifully converted property, consisting of the 4,360sq ft Barnes Mill and the adjoining 2,500sq ft Mill House, offers a total of eight bedrooms (four in each) in an exceptional riverside setting at the end of a quiet no-through road.

Originally dating from about 1700, the buildings have been sensibly restored and renovated by the current owners, who have lived in the property for the past 24 years, and now provides the comforts of modern living set in a property of immense period character.

The mill was converted into a house in 1975 with the great spur wheel and ‘shut’ visible within the property today.

The gardens and grounds are nice and private, featuring two mill ponds and double-bank fishing on the River Chelmer, plus very easy access to the surrounding countryside for walks — all within five minutes’ drive from Chelmsford railway station and London beyond.

Trains run to London Liverpool Street every 15 minutes whilst driving takes about 40-50 minutes.

With Chelmsford city centre just over a mile away, you have access to a huge variety of leisure and shopping facilities with big name department stores, cinemas and restaurants; but really, it’s the joy of retreating back to a property like this which makes it so appealing.

Barnes Mill and Mill House are currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £2.85 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.