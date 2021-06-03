A historic house complete with a peel tower, closely situated to the Yorkshire Dales

A glorious Grade II home in North Yorkshire, complete with a high-walled garden, a spacious five bedrooms and within a stones throw from the Dales.

For sale through Yorkshire agents Blenkin & Co for ‘offers in excess of £1.25 million’, historic, Grade II*-listed Bolton Old Hall in the village of Bolton-on-Swale, six miles from Richmond, stands in the lee of the village church, close to the River Swale, some five miles east of the Dales National Park. The A1 runs some three miles to the west at Catterick, providing swift access to Newcastle and the conurbations of the north and west.

Approached through an impressive gated entrance in the high stone wall that surrounds the wonderful walled gardens, Bolton Old Hall, which dates mainly from Elizabethan times, incorporates Richard le Scrope’s magnificent peel tower built in the 1380s to withstand the ravages of border raids.

Further altered in the 20th century, the entire house has recently been renovated throughout. It offers 3,845sq ft of elegant accommodation on three floors, including entrance and staircase halls, three reception rooms, a kitchen/dining room, five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a box room and study.

Bolton Old Hall is currently for sale via Blenkin & Co for offers in excess of £1.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Bolton on Swale: What you need to know

Location: Bolton-on-Swale is located in North Yorkshire, in the Richmondshire district and five miles east of the Dales National Park.

Atmosphere: The small, historical village has a primary school and several good pubs in the area.

Things to do: A haven for nature-lovers and keen walkers, Bolton on Swale is ideally located for those wanting to get out and explore the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding countryside, with the coast to coast national walk passing through the village.

Schools: Brompton-on-Swale Church of England Primary school received an outstanding review from ofsted, with further options for primary at Bolton-on-Swale St Mary’s C of E Primary school and Michael Syddall Church of England Aided Primary school.

See more property for sale in the area.