A home that’ll challenge your views of what a country house should be, built on the site of the defining battle of English history

Penny Churchill takes a look at Naseby Lodge, a striking modern country house in a beautiful setting in Northamptonshire.

Set amid the rolling grassland of north Northamptonshire, the historic village of Naseby sits in a commanding position on one of the highest parts of the Northamptonshire uplands, close to the county border with Leicestershire.

It’s best known as the site of the Battle of Naseby during the English Civil War, which ended in a decisive Royalist defeat and Cromwell’s accession to power; today, the rolling acres around the village are a little slice of heaven on earth. And that’s where you’ll find Naseby Lodge, for sale with a £5m price tag via Stephen King of Leicestershire-based King West and Rupert Sweeting of Knight Frank — a house that is absolutely not your typical country pile.

Naseby Lodge is an outstanding Scandinavian-style country house built in 2007 to designs by RAAB Design of Pipewell, Northamptonshire, and set within 83 acres of spectacular landscape with unfettered panoramic views over pasture and woodland towards neighbouring Cottesbrooke Park.

This pristine country estate comes with two cottages, a party barn, covered heated swimming pool and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, including barn stabling for six horses, a tack room and barn, a well-raked outdoor school and a solar array of 195 panels that provides a useful income.

With its sweeping copper roof, rendered elevations and curving oak beams inside, the main house was designed to blend discreetly with the surrounding period cottages and farm buildings.

Approached by a 150-yard-long, tree-lined drive with extensive landscaped gardens to the south and west, Naseby Lodge offers 9,216sq ft of light-filled living space on two floors.

There is a dramatic reception hall and an open-plan kitchen/breakfast/living room that — well, suffice to say, it’s as far from flagstone tiles and an Aga as it’s possible to get. It’s truly striking, but might make you crave a bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk.

Beyond that are dining and drawing rooms, a full-height galleried landing, spacious principal bedroom suite, six further bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Naseby Lodge is for sale via King West and Knight Frank at £5m — see more details and pictures.