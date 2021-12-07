A hot pink house in Hertfordshire where Hollywood royalty — including Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton — partied during the 1930’s and 1950’s

If these pink walls could talk...

The bubblegum pink walls that jut out from under the heavily thatched roof of Little Manor are an acquired taste – the current owner having chosen the rosy hue to honour the houses’s original colour and restore it to its former glory — yet it doesn’t deter from the charm and character that this property exudes.

On the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £5 million, the house was once frequented by Hollywood royalty, who would rent the property whilst filming in nearby film studios and throw huge celebrity parties.

Borehamwood saw a rise of film studios in the 20th century which made Little Manor the perfect home from home — and Elizabeth Taylor was one of those who apparently stayed here while filming, as did her on-again-off-again beau Richard Burton. The house’s current owner Richard Leigh — who has lived here for a quarter of a century and says ‘I still pinch myself that I live here’ — told The Times that, ‘it was very much a party house in the Thirties, Forties and Fifties’ — and beyond then, too, with George Harrison apparently having been a visitor in later years.

Today, traces of Hollywood can still be found — most obviously in the sheer vastness of the property. Like a sprawling mansion in the hills of LA, this house has 10,000 sq ft of accommodation space that centres around entertaining.

The huge open plan kitchen opens up to the terrace and garden through impressive bi-folding doors that blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

This is reflected upstairs in the master suite, where huge doors seemingly disappear and open up to a terrace with beautiful views over the two acres of garden.

There seem to be two different threads running throughout the house, one where exposed beams, heavily latticed windows and brick work come together with a much more contemporary style, resulting in a unique property that is designed for entertaining.

Borehamwood: What you need to know

Location: In southern Hertfordshire — aka the northern reaches of Greater London — just 12 miles from Charing Cross. Elstree and Borehamwood is the closest station, and there are two London Underground connections: Stanmore runs on the Jubilee line whilst Edgware runs on the Northern line.

Atmosphere: Located within London’s commuter belt but surrounded by countryside and farmland with plenty of privacy, the area provides the best of both worlds. Known mostly thanks to Elstree Film Studios, the area has been dubbed ‘Britain’s Hollywood’.

Things to do: Die hard film fanatics will no doubt take joy from the tours on offer at Elstree Film Studios. For others, the Elstree Aviation Center might tickle your fancy. For the remainder, the close proximity to both countryside and the capital will no doubt delight.

Schools: St Nicholas Elstree Church of England VA Primary School, Broadfields Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, Yavneh College is rated ‘outstanding’ and Haberdashers and Aldenham are also both highly regarded.

