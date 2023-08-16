A house offering total serenity and seclusion, with outstanding stables and equestrian facilities

The Grove is a former racehorse trainer's home fresh to the market in the idyllic Lincolnshire Wolds.

If you’re searching for a home which offers splendid isolation, the appearance on the market of The Grove at Scamblesby, halfway between Horncastle and Louth, might well set your heart aflutter.

The house is in the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB, 27 miles east of the cathedral city of Lincoln. The joint agents — Lincoln-based Henry King of Savills and Alastair Boulton of Robert Bell & Co— quote a guide price of £1.65m.

That money will buy this pristine, small farming estate, at the heart of which is an unlisted, four-bedroom Georgian farmhouse.

The setting is even more of a draw than the building, though, for this delightfully secluded home is set in some 79 acres of pasture and mature woodland on the western slope of an unspoilt valley within the rolling countryside of the Wolds and protected from the east by Scamblesby Grove plantation, which rises steeply behind the house.

For almost half a century The Grove has been the domain of the legendary Bumble Mitchell, well known to the racing fraternity as the successful owner/breeder/producer of winning Thoroughbred racehorses using carefully chosen mares and stallions, based on a lifetime’s knowledge of the finest breeding lines.

With that in mind it’s no surprise to see that the property provides excellent equestrian facilities, including a large stable block of more than 30 stables, plus an indoor arena, tack room and fodder storage.

This idyllic location could scarcely be more peaceful, and there’s plenty more to enjoy beyond the green and pleasant hills.

For golfers, the courses at Woodhall Spa — one of which is as good as any inland course in Britain — are close by, and the huge, sandy beaches of the Lincolnshire coast can be reached in half an hour or so. And yes, that does mean that afternoons in Skegness are on the cards.

Lincoln, with its city amenities, decent transport links and unmatched cathedral, is 45 minutes.

The Grove is for sale at £1.65m — see more pictures and details.