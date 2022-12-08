A lovely Georgian townhouse in Cornwall that can be adapted to suit any needs

The spacious interiors on offer at St Stephens House make it the perfect home for multi-generational living or letting out as part of a rental.

In a prime location with views towards Launceston Castle, St Stephens House is a Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse that offers substantial and highly flexible accommodation in a sought-after location.

The refined property is now on the market via Fine & Country for £765,000.

Dating back to the 1730s, the property was once the principal house of the parish of St Stephens and retains many original features, including wooden floors, granite cills and open fireplaces.

With six bedrooms in all, the house also offers three kitchens, meaning the property can be sealed off and divided up in various different ways, offering potential for holiday lettings or privacy from friends, family or unruly children.

The interiors are a little dated, meaning that St Stephens is ideal for those looking to add their own touch to the property. The sellers note that ‘it’s a lovely spacious, sunny house that feels very private with a strong sense of peace. For us, it’s been the perfect location for getting to beaches, all around Cornwall or back to Exeter and beyond.’

The house is only a mile from the ancient town of Launceston — known as the ‘Gateway to Cornwall’, with an attractive Norman castle at its centre. It offers an extensive range of shops, leisure facilities and restaurants, as well as a number of good schools in the surrounding area. The M5 and rail links mean Plymouth, Exeter, London and beyond are all easily reached.

St Stephens House is the type of home that offers something for everyone — and its location couldn’t be better for those looking to explore all that the South West has to offer.

St Stephens House is currently on the market via Fine & Country for £765,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.