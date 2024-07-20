A Lutyens’ designed house on the edge of Dartmoor with four bedrooms that survived a fire.

The hand of Sir Edwin Lutyens is in evidence at Littlecourt in Tavistock, Devon.

The ancient west Devon stannary and market town of Tavistock, on the edge of the Dartmoor National Park, can trace its history to at least 961, when Tavistock Abbey was founded. Surrendered following the dissolution of the monasteries, the abbey was later demolished, the ruins of which can still be seen in the centre of town.

Much of the land was acquired by the aforementioned Russell family, Earls and later Dukes of Bedford, whose influence came to an end when, in 1911, most of their holdings in the area were sold to pay death duties. One of the last of the fine houses to be built on Bedford-owned land was Littlecourt in Down Road, Tavistock, now also for sale through Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £1.5m.

Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and built in 1910, Littlecourt stands proudly at the end of a pollarded lime drive that leads up to the forecourt formed by imposing wings either side of the front entrance.

The quality of its construction was recorded in Country Life (October 3, 1925) in glowing terms: ‘Built just before the war, the site is high ground above Tavistock, and formed part of the Duke of Bedford’s estate. Being set so high and exposed it was necessary to house-comfort that the construction should be very sturdy; so the walls were built hollow in two skins (the inner of brick, the outer of stone) of a very substantial thickness.The stone is of a delightful greenish-brown tone with a fine texture, and as here built, in random ashlar, it offers an admirable example of modern masonry.’

Although partially rebuilt and remodelled following an upstairs fire in the early 2000s, much of the original design and intricate detail, which are the hallmarks of Lutyens’s work, have been retained or re-created throughout.

Today, Littlecourt offers three main reception rooms overlooking the gardens, a conservatory, garden room, kitchen and domestic offices, two principal bedroom suites, four further bedrooms, a shower room and an attached one-bedroom annexe.

A gateway from the beautifully maintained gardens leads out onto Whitchurch Common and the open moor beyond.

Littlecourt is for sale with Jackson Stops for £1.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here