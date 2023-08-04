A magical country home in the High Weald AONB, where great gardens and period charm combine

It’s hard not to be charmed by Old Barklye in East Sussex. Draped in Wisteria and accessed through a dramatic arched hedge way, this bucolic family home offers the ultimate hidden sanctuary, with wonderful interiors and even better gardens. James Fisher takes a look.

Enveloped by the picturesque countryside of the High Weald AONB, wisteria-clad Old Barklye sits in a semi-rural position between the charming villages of Broad Oak and Burwash Common.

It’s now on the market via Hamptons for £1.395 million.

Exuding period charm, the property offers four bedrooms over its two floors, but the real magic comes from the elegant garden and grounds, which extend to more than an acre.

The focal point is the swimming pool, around which are arranged various outbuildings that currently serve as barns, workshops, studio spaces and storage facilities, but could easily be converted with the necessary consents.

The surrounding gardens are awash with colourful flowerbeds, shrubs and hedgerows, as well as a wooded glade with a path mown through it and an elegant pond with overhanging trees.

Internally, the accommodation is bright and immaculately presented, with tasteful renovation works used to elevate the spaces. A cream wood burner sits within an inglenook fireplace with windows in the dining room, whilst the kitchen exudes country farmhouse charm with dark wood units, tiled floors and exposed beams.

Situated between two villages, the property enjoys a level of tranquillity, yet is only two and a half miles from the town of Heathfield where there are a range of amenities.

The High Weald Area of Natural Beauty surrounds the property, providing endless walks and exceptional views, and good transportation links mean the nearby coast and surrounding towns are easily reached.

Old Barklye is currently on the market via Hamptons for £1.395 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.