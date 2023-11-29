A magical, wisteria-clad farmhouse in West Sussex where the horses are catered for every bit as well as the human residents

Wheelwrights House is a West Sussex home near Petworth that's an absolute gem, no matter whether you have four legs or two.

You’d be forgiven at first glance for thinking that the equine residents are better catered for than the humans at Wheelwrights House in West Sussex, with their glorious stable block complete with wash bay, feed and tack room, foaling box and clock tower.

Thankfully, the house is rather lovely too. This pretty period property is set in almost 50 acres of rolling pastures in Petworth and is on the market for £2,950,000 with Knight Frank.

This wisteria clad Grade II-listed farmhouse has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and huge amounts of character, with beamed ceilings and period windows.

It comes complete with an additional property, Wheelwrights Barn, which dates back to the 1480s, as well as the aforementioned stables and other equestrian facilities.

The two-bedroom ‘party barn’ is as immaculate as the smart farmhouse, and also has its own bar, perfect for celebrating birthdays, weddings or any equestrian successes.

The new owner will be able to school their steeds in the rubber floodlit arena; and once turned out, the horses can enjoy acres of well-managed grazing with post and rail fencing.

The stunning views of surrounding countryside are sure to have universal appeal — but we’re pretty sure this property will be snapped up by a horse lover.

Wheelwrights House in Petworth, West Sussex, is listed for £2,950,000 with Knight Frank.