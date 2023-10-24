Set in the Quantock Hills, this charming equestrian farm boasts modern accommodation with panoramic vistas and pretty extensive riding facilities to boot.

Calling all horse riding aficionados: this former racing yard has been transformed into a characterful family home with panoramic views of the Somerset countryside.

Set in 49 acres, Bashford Stables is now home to a substantial modern house, a four-bay garage with accommodation on top, a stable yard, agricultural building, outdoor riding arena, and grassland. It’s on the market via Stags for £3,000,000.

Built 16 years ago, the main south-facing house comprises five bedrooms and versatile living over three floors that extend to 4,100 sq ft.

Large fireplaces, wooden beams and oak flooring give the house a rustic feel, while classic room proportions and large double-glazed windows allow natural light to flood in.

It’s kitted out with plenty of mod cons, including a range cooker and integrated appliances in the kitchen, wood burners, and a dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

On the ground floor, there’s a sitting room, snug, dining hall, kitchen, garden room and a boot room.

To top it all off, there’s a stunning south-facing veranda and terrace with far-reaching views towards the Brendon Hills and Blackdown Hills.

On the first floor, there’s a master bedroom with an ensuite shower room and walk-in dressing room, three further double bedrooms (two with ensuite bathrooms), plus a family bathroom.

The basement is the sort of versatile space that buyers crave in these days of remote work and living. There’s an office, space for a potential gym, a laundry room and a shower room. There’s even a media room that could be used as an extra guest bedroom.

If you’re the green-fingered sort, you’ll no doubt be pleased that the grounds include a well-kept walled vegetable garden with raised beds and a greenhouse at the back of the house.

Bashford Stables may not be run as a racing yard any more, but there are plenty of equestrian facilities to take advantage of.

They include a stable yard with no less than 28 stables and a tack store, an outdoor riding arena that measures 40m by 20m, a storage barn, and pasture land. And if that’s not enough space to ride? You can head straight out from the farm in to the Quantock Hills.

If you’ve got grand plans to make full use of the equestrian facilities, Bashford Lodge, which is set above the garage, is a great setup as grooms’ accommodation.

It has three double-bedrooms, two wet rooms and an open-plan living area that opens out onto a full-width balcony.

It has its own entrance on the ground floor, where there’s a third wet room, laundry room, boot room, and a sheltered terrace for entertaining.

Bashford Stables is situated on the edge of the village of West Bagborough, in the heart of the Quantock Hills AONB, with its riding, walking and cycling opportunities. The Blackdown Hills, Exmoor National Park and the Somerset coastline are all within easy reach.

Bashford Stables is currently on the market via Stags for £3,000,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.