An equestrian home in Buckinghamshire with delightful period features and gorgeous country views

Exposed beams, Inglenook fireplaces and ornate Edwardian ceilings meet beautiful vistas across the countryside at Dorcas Farm in Stoke Hammond.

Situated in the village of Stoke Hammond, about 2½ miles south from Fenny Stratford, Dorcas Farm used to be an equestrian centre and is now a delightful equestrian home.

The house, which is on the market with Michael Graham at an asking price of £2.2 million, retains two stable blocks set in more than 10 acres of grounds that look out over the surrounding countryside.

The house has four to five bedrooms, including a spectacular guest bedroom with vaulted ceiling and the master suite with its dressing room (which could be used as the fifth bedroom).

The four reception rooms are brimming with charming details, from Inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams in the 16th-century part of the building to the decorative coving and ornate ceiling roses of the Edwardian portion.

The drawing room, in particular, is more than 27 ft. long and looks out towards the rear garden while the light-flooded orangery enjoys uninterrupted views across the countryside.

There is also a one-bedroom annexe for a total of 4,629 sq. ft, plus nearly 5,800sq ft of versatile outbuildings.

The grounds include formal gardens, a vegetable garden, orchard, paddocks, tennis court (in need of restoration) and an outdoor school.

Dorcas Farm is for sale at £2.2 million via Michael Graham — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Stoke Hammond: What you need to know

Location: Stoke Hammond is about five miles from Leighton Buzzard

Stoke Hammond is about five miles from Leighton Buzzard Atmosphere : The village has a church, community centrem shop and post office, as well as a sports hall and play area, with a oub under refurbishment. The local events calendar is also packed with activities and festivals

: The village has a church, community centrem shop and post office, as well as a sports hall and play area, with a oub under refurbishment. The local events calendar is also packed with activities and festivals Things to do : There’s golf at the Three Locks Golf and Country Club and shopping in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes, which also has a theatre, cinemas and an indoor ski slope

: There’s golf at the Three Locks Golf and Country Club and shopping in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes, which also has a theatre, cinemas and an indoor ski slope Schools: The village is in the catchment area for the Aylesbury grammar schools

Find more properties in the area.