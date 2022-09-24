A magnificent 200-acre estate near Bath with an irresistible farmhouse at its core

There’s plenty to fall in love with at Lower Schockerwick Farm, with water meadows, acres of glorious southwest countryside, numerous outbuildings and a picture-perfect stone farmhouse. Penny Churchill takes a look.

At the southern edge of the Cotswolds AONB, David Cross of Savills in Salisbury is overseeing the sale, following the owner’s retirement, of picturesque Lower Shockerwick Farm in the pretty rural hamlet of that name, 5 1/2 miles north-east of Bath and 9 1/2 miles from Chippenham, Wiltshire.

On offer as a whole at a guide price of £5.35m or in six lots, the 200-acre holding comprises a Grade II-listed 17th-century four-bedroom farmhouse remodelled, according to its listing, in 1793, which enjoys views across its own land to the impressive landscape beyond; a range of modern and traditional farm buildings with development potential; two farm cottages currently let on a long-term basis; equestrian facilities including stabling for nine horses, a hay barn, storage and outdoor manège, currently run as a livery yard; and a historic threshing barn with lapsed planning consent for conversion to residential use.

The land at Lower Shockerwick Farm is set to pasture, interspersed with small areas of woodland, and includes water meadows and frontage to the River Bybrook, known to support populations of native brown trout. ‘It’s rare indeed to find a quintessential Cotswold farm with evident development potential a stone’s throw from the historic city of Bath,’ comments Mr Cross.

Lower Shockerwick is situated northeast of Bath, on the edge of the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The nearby village of Bathford is home to a church, pub and village store, whilst a primary school, medical facilities and a general store can be found in Batheaston. The World Heritage City of Bath is just over five miles away, home to beautiful Georgian architecture, Roman heritage and excellent schools and universities.

Lower Shockerwick Farm is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5.35 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.