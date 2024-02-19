A magnificent Cumbrian hall with a spectacular central staircase

Calthwaite Hall near Penrith is a splendid 19th century hall home with a thriving events business already on site.

It seems silly when writing about a property like Calthwaite Hall to focus on something as simple as the stairs. The property presents such an overwhelming wealth of features, that it’s difficult to know where to start.

It’s listed Grade II. It offers 12 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 7.5 acres of luxurious grounds. It sits between the UNESCO world heritage site of the Lake District and the North Pennines AONB. It is already run as a successful events company, with a portfolio of nine luxury holiday cottages, another cottage, equestrian facilities, swimming pool and a purpose-built orangery ‘ready to host guests for memorable events in fitting style’. According to agents Finest Properties — who have set a guide price of £3 million for the property — turnover as of March 31 generated a net figure of about £350,000.

But, just look at those stairs. Tell me the child in you doesn’t want to slide down those bannisters. Just as an art form, they are bewitching, like the shell of a nautilus. There are many reasons to buy many houses, but sometimes it’s just a tiny detail that makes it extra special.

I digress. As mentioned before, this is a very nice house in a very nice part of the world, which was the home of ‘many notable figures’ since it was built in the mid-19th century, although there is no mention as to whom those notable figures are.

Inside, as well as the stairs, the main hall house has been finished to a deliciously high standard, making the most of the abundant period features to provide a living space that is both contemporary, comfortable and respectful of its heritage.

The gardens and grounds have been thoughtfully laid out, and provide very elegant surroundings to the hall. A mixture of lawned formal areas and water features is interspersed with established woodland and mature trees that provide a sense of privacy.

It’s up to the new owners whether they would like to keep the business running as is, scale everything back, or expand even further — eight further lodges have received planning permission. But I can’t help but think I wouldn’t want to walk up and down that staircase every day.

Calthwaite Hall is for sale with Finest Properties for £3 million. For more pictures and further information, click here.