What does £6 million get you? Two homes, and probably the best view in the Lake District

At Waternook and the Great Barn, luxury sits alongside the raw scale of nature.

They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. That might certainly be true of Waternook and The Great Barn in Cumbria. If it were up to me, I would simply stop typing at this point, and just let the images speak for themselves. I am sure many people would be quite delighted to hear less of me.

Sadly, the internet and its many algorithms do not work that way. So I must also describe this property — for sale with Savills for £6 million — even though I could never do it justice. What we have here is two properties, namely Waternook and The Great Barn. Standing in some 26 acres of grassland and woodland, in a stunning position on the edge of Ullswater and with more than 825 metres of shoreline access. As locations go, it does not get much better than this in England.

Waternook is the principal property on this estate/fairytale piece of land. Finished to an exceptional standard, the 17th century stone farmhouse offers six bedrooms and has been significantly extended in recent years. Along with all the boring usual things like having a ‘kitchen’ and a ‘living room’, the Waternook also has something I’ve not seen before, which is a Laconium spa with a bar in it — like putting the antidote next to the poison bottle.

A bit further down the hill is the Great Barn, itself a four-bedroom property that was once, you guessed it, a barn. Like many conversions, it presents itself in an open-plan format, with highlights including a central entertaining space, as well as a large balcony overlooking Ullswater. Should those two houses not be enough, then the Boathouse is a ‘rare and much desired addition to the property’, say agents, who note that the building, which has traditionally been used to store boat equipment, could be repurposed to provide some form of further accommodation or entertaining area.

Despite the raw scenery surrounding the property on all sides, the hamlet of Howtown and Hallin Fell are nearby, while the market town of Penrith is only 10 miles down the A66.

Waternook and the Great Barn are for sale with Savills for £6 million. For more photographs, and further information, click here.