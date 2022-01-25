A truly exquisite Georgian townhouse on the south coast with grace, style and a roof terrace

This Grade II*-listed house in Worthing has grand Georgian interiors and a panoramic roof terrace.

Situated on Park Crescent in Worthing, West Sussex, and overlooking leafy Amelia Park, this Grade II*-listed townhouse exudes Georgian elegance.

The crescent was designed in the 1830s by Amon Henry Wilds in a serpentine shape with a triumphal arch at the entrance and this house — now for sale through Winkworth at an asking price of £1.35 million — is rare occurrence on the market.

Beautifully kept, it spans 4392sqft with six bedrooms (including the master suite with its dressing room, and a bedroom in a stand-alone apartment on the lower ground floor) and a spectacular reception room with floor-to-ceiling windows on the ground floor.

There’s also a separate dining room, a delightful kitchen with Aga and a first-floor sitting room with balcony.



Two garden terraces and a roof terrace are perfect vantage points to take in fine views — the roof terrace, in particular, looks towards the South Downs.

The house has exquisite details throughout, from decorative cornices to fine fireplaces and sash windows with original shutters.

This house is for sale at £1.35 million via Winkworth — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Worthing: What you need to know

Location: Worthing is on the south coast, half an hour’s drive west of Brighton. That’s unless there is traffic, of course: the A27 — the main coastal route – does tend to get snarled up. Worthing has a mainline railway station, which takes 1hr 2o mins to get to London Bridge. Atmosphere : What was a little mackerel-fishing hamlet until the 18th century became a bustling town when the Georgian Society flocked to the seaside. Today, Worthing — and its surrounding satellites, which blend into each other — has a population of over 100,000, with an Art Deco pier that is as popular as ever. Things to do : Visit the Marine Gardens and the Worthing Museum and Art Gallery, go kitesurfing or head into the South Downs and walk around the Cissbury Ring. Schools : HSt Mary’s Catholic Primary School is rated Good by Ofsted



