A magnificent manor near Stratford-upon-Avon that was home to Anne Hathaway’s family

Once home to relatives of William Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway, Luddington Manor near Stratford-upon-Avon blends rich history with some sensitive modern updates.



Snap up Luddington Manor and you’ll step into illustrious shoes. Once part of the Marquis of Hertford’s Ragley Hall estate, this Grade II-listed property was also the home of the Hathaway family, relatives of William Shakespeare’s wife, Anne.

This immaculately-presented six-bedroom property near Stratford-upon-Avon is on the market for £2,675,000 via Knight Frank.

Luddington Manor is considered of special architectural interest and sits within a conservation area.

Luddington Manor’s front façade is Georgian with south-facing Victorian bay windows. The property was extensively refurbished in 2018 but it has retained its fine bones: exposed beams, grand fireplaces and original staircases are just a few of the character touches that have been retained.

All the rooms are generously-proportioned, including the sitting room, dining room, study, drawing room, kitchen and family room. There’s also a morning room nestled between the sitting and drawing rooms.

On the upper floors of the main house, there’s not one but two dressing rooms and three of the four bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms. Who could resist that luxurious copper and nickel bath in the principal bedroom’s ensuite?

The property offers flexible accommodation, including a self-contained two-bedroom ‘cottage’. There’s also a striking indoor swimming pool with vaulted ceiling and French doors opening out onto a pretty patio.

There is also a cellar, a coach house with a garage, and a storage shed, while with gardens and grounds extending to 6.5 acres, there’s plenty of room to entertain outside too.

The front garden is lawned and features mature specimen trees, such as yew, horse chestnut and a cedar of Lebanon, while the rear garden offers a large lawn, wildlife pond, paddock, fruit trees and a further paddock across the village lane.

Luddington Manor is located in the heart of Luddington, where there’s a 19th century church, marina with a 17th century lock, village green and a village hall.

It’s just three miles outside Stratford-upon-Avon, which is renowned for its Shakespearean heritage, superb theatres, charming streets, plethora of shopping and recreational facilities… and, yes, busloads of tourists, naturally. But that’s the beauty of a quiet village location away from the main town itself.

Luddington Manor is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £2,675,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.