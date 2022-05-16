A magnificent period country house with 20 acres in the Northumberland countryside

Style and space go hand in hand at West Grange Hall, in the village of Scots Gap in Northumberland.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when West Grange Hall was built—it doesn’t feature in the 1863 Ordnance survey map of the area, but it appears in the 1891 census as home of land agent Thomas Gow. As he seems to have lived elsewhere in the previous census, it’s likely the house was built at the dawn of the 1890s.

The substantial stone property is currently on the market via Sanderson Young with a guide price of £1.495 million.

Once part of the Wallington estate, it was used by the RAF during the Second World War. Thoughtfully restored, it now makes the most of the period details—from the sash and case windows with working shutters to the eye-catching staircase—as well as of the long, leafy views across the grounds.

The reception rooms, with their imposing fireplaces, are ideal for entertaining and the 10 bedrooms provide plenty of room to accommodate guests. West Grange Hall also comes with a three-bedroom cottage, a two-bedroom annexe, equestrian facilities and more than 20 acres of gardens and grounds.

Scots Gap: What you need to know

Location: About 20 miles north of Newcastle and just eight miles from the Northumberland National Park.

Atmosphere: The small village is home to a GP surgery, village store, appliance shop and lawnmower shop.

Things to do: With the Northumberland National Park on your doorstep, there are plenty of beautiful scenic walks to discover. Walk Hadrian’s Wall, visit the Sill Discovery Centre, or for the more adventurous, take on the mountain bike trail around Otterburn. All the leisure and recreational facilities of Newcastle are easily reached, including its international airport.

Schools: Cambo First School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted with further options for both primary and secondary available closer to Newcastle, including the Royal Grammar School Newcastle, Cheviot Primary School, Gosforth East Middle School and Walker Riverside Academy.

