A Scottish peninsula and island have come up for sale in an estate that’s twice the size of Gibraltar

The Tayvallich Estate in Argyll is quite something to behold, described by the agent as 'like no other I’ve seen on the market in the past two decades'.

Located at the head of the Knapdale Peninsula — an area known for its immeasurable beauty and some of the most important geological and ecological landscape in Scotland — is the breathtaking Tayvallich Estate.

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured a spectacular Scottish estate, as regular readers will know. However, this is certainly one of the most eye-catching, both in terms of its size and breadth of properties.

The coastal estate is now up for sale via agents Strutt & Parker for offers over £10.465 million for the whole, or in 13 lots.

There is no one major manor house or principal property within the estate; instead, there is a wide and varied collection of houses and dwellings, ranging from contemporary and spacious to cosy and rustic.

The most substantial property within the estate is Coshandrochaid House, an ‘imaginatively designed’ two-storey house built in 2011 on the site of a much older stone farm building, with views over the southern peninsular.

The remaining properties (with the exception of two cottages), are traditional one-and-a-half-storey stone buildings with pitched roofs, all occupying enviable positions on the estate with stunning views.

Tayvallich is formed of 3,380 acres of mixed-used coastal estate, but that’s not all, because also included in the sale is Danna Island. It’s often referred to as the ‘jewel in the crown of the estate’, an island of some 800 acres with four miles of coastal frontage, several jetties, a boathouse and some incredible beaches.

The Sound of Jura lies along the western boundary, whilst Loch Sween, the sheltered lagoon An Grianan and Linne Mhuirich form the eastern boundary.

‘The Tayvallich Peninsula is like no other I’ve seen on the market in the past two decades,’ says Robert McCulloch, Head of Estates & Farm Agency in Scotland.

‘With four separate bodies of water forming its coastline, and comprised of a cluster of islands of varying size, the estate’s landscape is one of undulating topography liberally cloaked with native woodland. It is a truly exceptional place.

‘For buyers to have the opportunity to purchase lots ranging from a 1,700-acre estate on a tranquil and verdant peninsula to an 811-acre self-contained island is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We expect a busy autumn of enquiries.’

As you’d expect from a place so unspoilt and rugged — the wildlife is fantastic, with the agents noting that the area is home to some of the most varied marine life in Scotland. There is also a wide range of bird, mammal and plant life, including ‘rare and unusual resident and migratory species.’

The elusive mix of landscape, geology and natural history of the estate means it is protected under five different SSSIs (Site of Special Scientific Interest) and three SACs (Special Area of Conservation).

Recommended videos for you

Historically, Tayvallich was run as a sporting estate, and there is potential for reared and wild game shooting, should future tenants wish. The spearfishing, snorkelling and fishing is world class, with lobsters, crabs and shellfish in abundance. The jetties located at Port-nan-Gallan (as well as the boathouse) mean craft of almost any size can be launched, allowing for ‘virtually endless’ exploration opportunities within the Inner Hebrides or farther afield.

This truly is a rare and exciting opportunity to live, own and work in one of Scotland’s most diverse and breathtaking corners.

The Tayvallich Estate is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers over £10.465 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.