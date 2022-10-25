A magnificent Welsh country house where elegant interiors and enchanting gardens combine at the tip of the Snowdonia National Park

Timeless style and impeccable views meet at a house which brings a touch of an Italian lakeside villa to the beautiful landscape of north Wales.

Hugging the shores of Affon Mawddach on the southwestern tip of the Snowdonia National Park is Glan y Mawddach: an elegant Georgian country home where refined architecture and impeccable style come together in a harmonious balance to create a truly exceptional country home.

First featured in Country Life in 1975, the property, from the outside at least, is little changed. Sophisticatedly Georgian, Glan y Mawddach was built in 1820, and approached up a gently winding drive.

This is just the start of over 35 acres of truly exceptional gardens and grounds that were first planted and nurtured by Mrs Keithley, who lived at the property with her husband at the beginning of the 20th century.

Now on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2.75 million, the gardens at Glan y Mawddach have ‘distinct Italian and Japanese influences’ according to the selling agents — as does the house, which looks like the sort of villa you’d see on the banks of one of the lakes of northern Italy. Arts and Craft undertones combine with a number of ‘garden rooms’ — formed of summer houses, fairy-tale like follies and an Arts and Crafts Dovecote known as Dove Castle.

Part of the Panorama Walk — a four mile scenic route to Barmouth — passes through the grounds, bordered by a high stone wall for privacy. Elsewhere, established pines, firs and spruces extend throughout the rich garden, alongside rhododendrons and azaleas.

Terraced areas near the fountain, Japanese and Italian gardens allow you to admire the views over the estuary and farther beyond. Mature woodland rises around the property whilst to the front, the grounds extend along the estuary and include a private quay.

In 1975, Sir and Lady Clayton-Russon acquired Grade II listed Glan y Mawddach, adding the orangery and extensive glasshouses. According to the selling agents, The Princess Royal dined at the property in 1987 during an official visit to Barmouth.

Since then, a series of restoration works have taken place both internally and within the grounds, resulting in a sophisticated house with ‘immense poise and style set within a horticultural oasis.’

A new bespoke kitchen with AGA, secondary glazing over the sash windows and new bathrooms are just a few of the updates in recent years; whilst an abundance of period features remain as exquisite as ever, with marble fireplaces, oak flooring, ornate architraves and a glazed lantern roof light noted throughout.

Downstairs, the spacious drawing room, sitting room, dining room and orangery — in its delightfully pared back and rustic state – all face the estuary and enjoy panoramic water views. On the first floor, four of the six bedrooms enjoy a similar view.

Here you will also find a self-contained one bedroom flat with its own side garden. All the rooms are elegantly proportioned with tall ceilings and large windows.

A number of outbuildings can be found in front and slightly to the side of the main house, including a coach house which has the potential to be transformed into fabulous ancillary accommodation (with all the correct planning consents). Completing the setup are a number of stores, greenhouses, garages and a mushroom house.

Abermaw, or Barmouth, is a popular resort on the stunning Mawddach Estuary. Stretches of sandy beaches, a promenade and breath taking views make it a popular place with visitors. From the estuary, views of the rolling hills at Caernarfonshire open up with mountain peaks towering in the distance.

The Snowdonia National Park — the largest in Wales — is just a short distance away, covering 823 square miles, steeped in culture and heritage. Home to nine mountain ranges, the area is hugely popular with climbers and walkers looking to scale its many peaks or explore the 1497 miles of walking routes through the valleys.

Visit the Italian-inspired seaside resort of Portmeirion, 20 miles to the north, or the numerous castles dotted along the coastline. Stations are located in Barmouth, Morfa Mawddach and Llanaber, and the closest school is Ysgol y Traeth.

A sense of magic envelops Glan y Mawddach and its dream-like setting and refined interiors will undoubtedly capture the hearts of many buyers looking for their own slice of paradise.

Glan y Mawddach is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price £2.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.