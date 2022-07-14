A medieval Wealden Hall House from the 1400s that has been carefully carried into the 21st century

The Old Bakery, in the Kent village of Hamstreet, proves that great things can — and do — stand the test of time.

Grade II listed The Old Bakery — currently on the market via Sanderson for offers over £850,000 — is believed to be the oldest Wealden Hall House in the village of Hamstreet, in Kent, dating from circa 1450.

Its iconic timber frames, exposed beams, brickwork and feature fireplaces are at the heart and soul of this old home, yet, thanks to extensive refurbishment projects in recent years, key rooms like the kitchen and bathrooms have been updated and modernised, creating the perfect dichotomy between old and new.

The footprint of The Old Bakery is thoughtfully laid out. Upon entering you are greeted by a spacious entrance hallway (arguably a room in itself), flagged with Milan tumbled limestone from Mandarin stone.

Leading on from here, you’ll find a double-sided Inglenook fireplace — oozing plenty of character with its charred exposed brick and thick Bressumer beam — that creates a divide between the sitting and dining room. The floor in each of these rooms is a feature within itself, made from reclaimed antique oak Versailles parquet.

The bright kitchen/breakfast room is accessed from the dining room and a stable door opens out to the garden.

Completing the rest of the ground floor accommodation is a pantry/utility room (accessed from the kitchen), a study and large bedroom/gym with an ensuite shower room.

Upstairs are three comfortable double bedrooms, each with its own unique charm and features. The master room features a luxurious ensuite, made from Italian marble flooring and Galassia Italia sink, while the family bathroom is fitted with a large roll-top bath and a double walk-in shower.

The gardens ensure that greenery is seen from almost every room. To the front are mature trees and a neat lawn flanked by rose beds, and parking isn’t an issue as there is plenty of space with a garage and private driveway. Moving to the enclosed rear garden, there is a stoned terrace area and pretty lawn flanked by trees.

Hamstreet: What you need to know

Location: Six miles south of Ashford, the city known as ‘The Garden of England’. Rail services run from here to London St Pancras in just under 40 minutes.

Atmosphere: The village is known as ‘The Gateway to the Marsh,’ thanks to its close proximity to Ashford where clay hills meet with the Romney Marsh (historically an area rife for smuggling). The village is well equipped with local amenities including a pub, village shop and post office, tearoom and Indian restaurant.

Things to do: Three footpaths weave through the village, one along the Royal Military Canal (the UK’s third-longest defensive structure) and the other two through the Hamstreet Woods. Ashford is just a short distance away (a good bus service runs between the two), and is home to a large designer outlet shopping centre. You can also visit Godinton House & Gardens and for beer lovers, visit the Curious Brewery.

Schools: Hamstreet Primary Academy is the local village primary, rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Also in the area are Furley Park Primary Academy and Kingsnorth Church of England Primary School — also both rated ‘good.’ There are excellent secondary options in Ashford, with Highworth Grammar School, Ashford School and The Norton Knatchbull School.

