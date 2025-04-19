A mini estate in Kent that's so lovely it once featured in Simon Schama's 'History of Britain'

Property Market returns to Kent, where Alastair Hancock of Jackson-Stops in Cranbrook is handling the sale of The Paper Mill near Benenden, one of hundreds of Wealden hall houses built by prosperous yeoman farmers on the back of the wool trade between about 1450 and 1530.

Originally built in about 1500, the lovingly restored, Grade II*-listed house is surrounded by its 51 acres of farmland and ancient woodland that have changed little over the years. According to research provided by the owners, the original house consisted of seven rooms and was extended over the years before being divided into two cottages.

Although little is known of the early occupants of the house, there is thought to have been a mill there in the 14th century and, in about 1755, one William Blackwell and his family started making paper in a mill in a riverside field near the house.

At that time, the house, known as Hinksden Mill, was shared with the Croft family, who owned Mill Farm next door. The Blackwells and Crofts lived there until 1908, when the Blackwells left, having ceased to make paper in 1854. In 1909, Gunther of Tongswood, Hawkhurst (now Saint Ronan’s School), bought the farm from Lord Rothermere, the owner of the surrounding Hemsted estate (now Benenden School), and the Crofts also departed.

The new owner undertook a major restoration of the hall, which he used for shooting parties, having turned the west end into a home for his gamekeeper and added the kitchen extension. The mill itself is believed to have been destroyed by fire at the end of the 20th century.

Mr Hancock quotes a guide price of £4m for The Paper Mill estate, which has been owned by the same family for the past 50 years and comprises the 3,910sq ft main house, which provides accommodation on three floors, including the magnificent Great Hall with its full-height ceilings, brick flooring and majestic fireplace, and the enclosed minstrels gallery, which now forms the first-floor landing.

Also located on the ground floor are the kitchen/breakfast room, dining hall, music room, drawing room and home office; the first floor houses four bedrooms and two family bathrooms, with a further double bedroom and storage on the second floor.

Included in Lot 1 are a four-bedroom converted oast house, a one-bedroom converted stable used as a holiday let and a Kentish barn currently employed for weddings, with potential to convert subject to the necessary planning consents, plus various additional outbuildings.

Lot 2, available for an additional £800,000, is the recently extended and modernised Paper Mill Cottage, which has direct access from Hinksden Lane. It offers 1,938sq ft of accommodation, including two reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with generous gardens to front and rear and views over the surrounding farmland.

The Old Paper Mill estate is for sale with Jackson Stops for £4 million. For more information and pictures, click here