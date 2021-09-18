A miniature castle in the Cotswolds, complete with ‘battlements’ and spiral stone staircase, for sale at just £700,000

Near Stroud there is an unusual and completely unique property that has recently launched onto the market that will leave you questioning everything you thought a 'house' should look like.

Looking for all the world like a miniaturised castle, Lypiatt Lodge is actually a striking gatehouse, first built by Sir Jeffrey Wyatville in 1820 to provide access to Lypiatt Park, in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. And now it’s looking for a new owner — one who won’t be afraid to roll up his or her sleeves.

The lodge has been launched onto the market as a 4-5 bedroom property via Knight Frank, who are seeking offers over £700,000. Unique it may be, but there is no denying that the lodge is in serious need of some TLC, money, time and a skilled eye, to turn it into what could be a truly spectacular property.

The lodge has undergone several alternations since its construction, and currently stands as a three-storey tower, with a single storey west wing.

Although restoration work is needed, the property retains many period features, including a Tudor arched doorway and oriel and trefoil headed mullion windows.

The downstairs space is currently configured as a kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms, a study and sitting room.

The picture of the kitchen here tells the story: this is a place which really needs top-to-bottom work, but it’s not hard to see the potential with the space. And how many houses come with a stone spiral staircase?

The first and second floor each house a bedroom, and stairs from the second floor bedroom lead out onto the battlements — okay, then, the roof terrace. You know what we mean.

Outside is a mostly south-facing garden, and an adjacent ‘yard’ area with several outbuildings.

Lypiatt Lodge is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £700,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Stroud: What you need to know

Location: In the middle of Gloucestershire, in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Roman town of Cirencester is approximately 12 miles away, as is Cheltenham.

Atmosphere: The market town of Stroud benefits from excellent independent restaurants, shops and weekly farmers markets. There is a strong art community and acts as a hub for contemporary arts, thanks to Laure Lee’s ‘Cider with Rosie.’

Things to do: There are plenty of walks and trails to explore in the surrounding area, plus numerous sports, including golf, racing and polo at Cirencester, Bath and Cheltenham.

Schools: Thomas Keble School and Eastcombe Primary School both received ‘good’ reviews from Ofsted, and there are a number of private schools in the area, including Wycliffe College, King’s School and Cheltenham College.

