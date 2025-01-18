A modern home in Kent with an open-plan kitchen and swimming pool, and a built-in fishtank

Greenways in Sandgate was built last year, and oozes modern living from every wall.

Perhaps surprisingly, considering where I work, I like modern homes. I like old homes too — you can’t spend as much time here as I have without learning to appreciate an Ionic column or a juicy portico — but I have long been a fan of Modernism as an architectural style. I like sharp lines and creativity.

There are ‘modern’ homes and then there are modern homes. Greenways in Kent is a modern home, because it was only built last year. Why would you build a home and then immediately sell it? Ours is not to reason why. Ours is to look at some pictures and tell you what I like about this place, in the hope that you will either buy it for yourself or, even better, buy it for me. It is for sale with Savills for £2.15 million.

The property can be found in an elevated position above Sandgate Esplanade, which means lots of nice views, that will be enhanced by all that glass and those lovely balconies. As a new home, it has all the modcons you could possibly desire, such as solar panels, underfloor heating and ruthless efficiency. It is ‘ground-source heat pump’ ready, which I assume means you will have to install your own one.

Set over two floors, the property offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms and, according to the plans, a kitchen on each floor. I’d never considered having a kitchen on every floor of my house, but it’s a great idea. Nothing worse than having to go up and down stairs chasing snacks. And even if your snacks are on the wrong floor, there is also a lift.

The interiors are achingly modern, with lots of exposed ceilings and dark brickwork. Some might say it looks a bit like an office, but at least it looks like a nice office, and you can of course always change them — that is the joys of home ownership.

What is most important is that this is clearly a very functional and modern family home. Plenty of space, and lots of luxury. I like the pool/spa room and the sauna. I like the in-built fishtank. I like the kids’ playroom and the home office.

Sandgate is a seaside town bursting with amenities on your doorstep, and there are various clubs (golf, tennis, cricket and squash) nearby. A modern seaside home, with all the trimmings.

Greenways is for sale with Savills for £2.15 million. For more information and pictures, click here