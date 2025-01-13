Epic views, land and a ballroom to die for at a Surrey Hills home created by one of the greatest architects of the Arts-and-Crafts movement

Greyfriars is a beautiful 19th century home with an impeccable pedigree, designed by Charles Vosey and with gardens laid out by Gertrude Jekyll. Now, it's looking for a new owner.

‘Charles Voysey was a key figure in the English domestic revival,’ runs Country Life’s entry on Voysey in our series back in 2010 on Britain’s greatest architects. In the past 15 years, the Arts-and-Crafts houses designed by men such as Voysey and Edwin Lutyens have only become increasingly sought-after, and the piece makes it clear why: ‘Carefully sited in the landscape and created with close attention to the design and craftsmanship of every detail, [Voysey’s designs] combined elements of the cottage vernacular with a simplicity of decoration and a rationality of plan that was refreshingly new. “We cannot be too simple,” he believed, and his interiors, conceived in harmony with furniture and fittings, convey a feeling of quiet domesticity.’

Such places are rare finds on the markets, and in the case of Greyfriars — for sale via DDRE Global at £6 million — there is the added attraction of gardens that were laid out by legendary designer (and Country Life contributor) Gertrude Jekyll. This is a home with elegance, beauty and grandeur — and it’s also blessed with an outstanding location, just off the main A31 Hogsback route which runs from Guildford to Farnham.

It’s an enormous property. 15 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and over 14,00sq ft of floor space set in a plot of 27 acres on the south side of the Hogsback itself, the house has magnificent views across the Surrey Hills and beyond to the South Downs.

The whole thing has been sensitively restored by the sellers, who’ve furnished it with a mix of modern furniture and a few original Voysey pieces.

On the ground floor the highlight is probably the fabulous drawing room which makes the most of the views, but there is also a music room, movie room, home office and more.

A second drawing room sits upstairs, getting the full benefit of this glorious location, with the bedrooms set on the first and second floors.

Outside, there are lawns, pond, orchard and tennis court, as well as stables and a swimming pool — the latter in need of repair. There’s even a squash court, which isn’t currently in use, but could be reinstated or (subject to permission) be converted for different use.

In its time the house has been a home to novelists, composers and even the sugar magnate Philip Lyle, of Tate & Lyle. With so much space, though, there are a huge number of options for Greyfriars beyond life as a spectacular private dwelling.

The current owners have rented it out for weddings, but — again, subject to permission — there are surely all sorts of other possibilities.

Greyfriars is for sale via DDRE Global at £6 million — see more details.