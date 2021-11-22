A New England-style house in the Oxfordshire countryside that has its own cinema, bar and party barn

The Copse is a stunning period home that has been lovingly updated in recent years to create a chic and timeless property with entertainment in mind.

Designed by renowned architect Roderick James, The Copse in Oxfordshire is a beautifully renovated house finished in a classic New England style that is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £5 million.

The property is believed to have been built around 120 years ago, but thanks to a complete makeover in the early 2000’s, you’d never know.

Externally, timber framed walkways and balconies wrap around the house to make the most of its rural position in the Chilterns Valley AONB, with views over the impressive feature pond and lawned gardens.

In total, the property comes with approximately 14.7 acres of gardens and grounds, included in which is a truly delightful three bed cottage with fabulous vaulted high ceilings, an open fireplace and 2,750 sq ft of accommodation.

The main house oozes New England style with a bright, natural colour palette and glorious exposed timbers in almost every room — each one as lofty and spacious as the next. With over 5,400 sq ft of stylish interiors, the house provides a flexible living space that effortlessly flows between each room.

Undoubtedly one of the most impressive rooms is the 14-seat cinema suite, with its decorative wood panelling offset with deep royal blue walls and ceiling.

Entertainment is a strong theme throughout the property, as outside you’ll find a ‘party barn’ complete with a bar and dance floor — all of which are surrounded by a ‘sound reducing, directional sound system.’

Above this is a first floor flat — providing the perfect over-spill accommodation for any late night party stragglers. The space would also lend itself well as a gym or studio.

The gardens have been cleverly designed to provide colour and plant life all year round, and are fitted with an automatic watering system (which certainly saves wrestling with a hose).

Automatic outside lights also ensure that the garden is well-lit as soon as the sun starts to set. The private gated drive leads to a large car parking area, but there is an overflow towards the rear of the house too, which can also be accessed via electric gates from the lane.

Completing the sprawling property are the stables and paddock block — the tack room and barn of which were designed by Scotts of Thrapston. There is a good-sized all weather manège placed next to the stables.

The Copse is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Kidmore End: What you need to know

Location: In the Chiltern Valley AONB in south Oxfordshire, just under 6 miles from Reading. Caversham is approximately 4 miles away and Henley-on-Thames approximately 7 miles. There are train stations located at Reading, Tilehurst and Reading West.

Atmosphere: The village enjoys a thriving community and is home to a pub and local primary school. Further amenities can be found in nearby Caversham which is home to a number of boutique shops and restaurants. There are also a good selection of local pubs in the area.

Things to do: Take a stroll along Bugs Bottom or visit Henley-on-Thames — recently voted one of the best places to live in the UK countryside — where you can explore art galleries, independent artisan shops, or stop off in one of the many cosy pubs.

Schools: Kidmore End Church of England Primary School, Sonning Common Primary School and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge are all good options located just a few miles from the property.

