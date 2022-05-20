A palatial country home set within 100 acres of beautiful historic parklands, gardens and lakes

Every aspect of Wood House is breathtaking: From the grand interiors to the bluebell coated woods and romantic lakes.

Grade II-listed Wood House in Shrawley, near Worcester, has a garden for every mood: welcoming lawned expanses at the front, bordered by colourful flowerbeds and punctuated by ornamental trees; beautifully formal spaces at the back, with manicured topiaries, box hedging and a delightful pond with fountain; and a former walled garden brimming with vegetables and fruit trees.

Should this not suffice, there are about 45 acres of parkland and another 100 of woodland and spring-fed lakes—the woods, which are covered in bluebells in season, are an SSSI. Oak from here was used to panel the House of Commons after the Second World War.

Then there’s the house itself, a Regency Gothic beauty with arched windows under a hipped slate roof, which is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £5.5 million.

The traditional interior has magnificent fireplaces, a kitchen with four-oven Aga, 10 bedrooms and seven reception rooms—including a first-floor morning room that’s perfect to escape the hustle and bustle of a big house.

Shrawley: What you need to know

Location: Just outside the Malvern Hills AONB, to the west of the River Severn. Worcester is 7 miles away, Malvern 14 miles and Birmingham 26 miles.

Atmosphere: The popular, rural village has a church and village hall with day-to-day amenities found in the neighbouring village of Ombersley; home to a village shop, post office, doctor and dentist surgery and pub. Further amenities can be found in Worcester.

Things to do: There is plenty in the surrounding area to enjoy, with premiership rugby at Sixways, cricket at New Road and shopping, restaurants and theatres in Malvern.

Schools: Great Witley Primary School, Abberley Hall, The Kings Schools and Malvern College make up just some of the many great options in the area.

