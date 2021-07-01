A palatial Victorian country home in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, just a hop away from the local pub

With over 10 acres, large, light-filled rooms plus a wine cellar and a vaulted gym, Mark Ash house offers unparalleled country living with great links to the city.

Sat in Abinger Common in an elevated position overlooking the picturesque nearby villages is Mark Ash, a victorian property, built in 1891, which is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £4.5 million.

The house is impressive in every aspect, from the long stone path that leads up to the front door which passes the swimming pool and summerhouse on the way, to its numerous grand reception rooms, with parquet flooring, generous bay windows and feature fireplaces.

If you think the superb family home has been well thought out in every sense, then it has, as it is also seconds from the well-renowned local pub, The Abinger Hatch.

The kitchen/breakfast room is modern and spacious, without losing its cosy charm, and leads to the wine cellar below (an all important addition).

Completing the rest of the downstairs living space is a large conservatory/orangery to the side of the house, with floor to ceiling windows that overlook the beautifully manicured, south facing garden.

From here, the doors open onto a sunny terrace, which has views over the garden, pool and tennis court.

A glass hallway also leads from the main house to the vaulted gym and additional ancillary rooms, plus a separate office space over the double garage.

The eight bedrooms can be found across the top two floors, including the generous principle suite, which overlooks the garden and surrounding paddocks — amounting to just over 10 acres.

The gardens and grounds complete the property, balancing perfectly maintained lawns, a blossom tree that frames the heated outdoor pool and pergola area, with wild paddock land.

There’s no doubt that the place could do with a little updating here and there, but from what we’ve seen it will be purely a matter of aesthetics — the house has clearly been well-maintained

Mark Ash is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £4.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Abinger: What you need to know

Location: The mostly wooded and rural village of Abinger is a popular pocked of Surrey, located in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The village benefits from fantastic transport links, with three train stations all within an approximate 3 mile radius, that provide Great Western rail services to London.

Atmosphere: Abinger is a highly sought after area to live, as are the surrounding villages of Shere and Holmbury, by offering the chance to live in a beautiful AONB and a wonderful small community with fantastic commuter options. The village itself has a very popular local pub — The Abinger Hatch, a primary school, church and a village shop. There is also the The Kingfisher Farm Shop nearby which proves very popular.

Things to do: The area benefits from fantastic walking, cycling and riding routes for those wishing to fully immerse themselves in country living, with Holmbury Hill offering over 60 miles of tracks. Dorking is a short drive away, as is Guilford, which both offer more in terms of shopping and recreational facilities.

Schools: There is a local primary school within the village, The Surrey Hills Church of England Primary School, and Belmont School — a private school near to Dorking which offers day and boarding options for ages 3-16.

