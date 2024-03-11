A penthouse in a former vinegar factory in Vauxhall returns to the market for the first time since it was converted

The Vat House is a four-bedroom penthouse that oozes with Victorian character and charm in one of London's more underrated areas.

Vauxhall is one of those places that you always seem to be passing through, but never really bother to stop in. The first time I spent time in Vauxhall, as a 20-year-old, I remember being completely overwhelmed by the hidden Latin community that existed there, and I (just about) remember having a really good time.

One of the issues with Vauxhall and next-door Nine Elms is the seemingly endless row upon row of new build apartment blocks that have been erected in every square inch of the borough. From the outside, it doesn’t feel like anything other than glass towers and MI6. It is, however, an extremely vibrant area, that is very well connected — you just need to know where to look.

Luckily, I know where to look. I would start with this four-bedroom penthouse apartment for sale with Knight Frank for £2.5 million. Titled the Vat House, the property is on the market for the first time since it was converted 40 years ago. This means two things: whoever lived there liked living there very much and that it probably needs a bit of polishing up.

The penthouse occupies the top floor of the former Beaufoy Vinegar Factory, which began life in 1812. In 1941, the factory was partially destroyed by a bomb, and eventually closed its doors for good in 1970, after producing millions of gallons of vinegar each year and employing some 300 people. The factory was converted into flats in 1985, when the Vat House was purchased by the current vendor.

Set over two floors, the property retains a wealth of industrial-age period features throughout, no more apparent in the open-plan reception/kitchen/dining room on the top floor. Original ironwork is still on display throughout, lending the place bags of character that you don’t often find in flats in the area (see previous paragraph complaining about glass boxes).

Four good-size bedrooms occupy the lower/entrance floor, and the split level nature of the property means that a substantial roof terrace of about 500sq ft provides more than enough space for enjoying the London skyline and entertaining your friends. As part of the development, purchasers will also have access to a concierge service, parking, pool and gym.

The Vat House is for sale with Knight Frank for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here