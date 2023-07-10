A stunning, scenic and secluded country home on the market for the first time since before the Second World War

Melyniog Hall, on the Welsh borders, offers blissful isolation and spectacular scenic views — perfect for those who want to get away from it all. James Fisher takes a look.

With almost 25 acres of gardens and ground on the edge of the Welsh Marches with views over the Shropshire plains, Melyniog Hall is a delightful Grade II-listed Georgian country home on the outskirts of Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain that has been occupied by the same family since 1939.

It arrives onto the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.75 million.

The main house offers four floors (including a cellar) and seven bedrooms, with plenty of reception rooms on the ground floor, making this a great place for entertaining.

The grounds also boast a further two-bedroom cottage named Melyniog Cottage, and a wealth of outbuildings, ripe for development and conversion with the necessary consents.

The cottage is also Grade II listed and completely self-contained with a separate garage and conservatory overlooking the garden. As such, it would make a wonderful holiday guest house or short-term letting opportunity and is ideal for multi-generational living.

The gardens themselves consist of lawned areas, paved areas for entertaining, herbaceous borders and shrubs and an arboretum that has been specifically planted to attract butterflies and birdlife. Two orchards produce a variety of fruits, too.

Recommended videos for you

Miles of green verdant hills surround the property which is situated on the edge of the village of Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain. You’ll find everything you could need within the village — supermarkets, pubs and a range of primary and secondary schools.

Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Welshpool aren’t too far away, offering a wider range of amenities and excellent transport links, with direct trains to Birmingham International Airport and beyond.

Melyniog Hall is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.