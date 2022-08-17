A picture-perfect Cotswolds dream home that’s perfectly located for commuting to Bath, Bristol and London

The intriguingly-named One Hundred House has come up for sale in an idyllic setting.

The villages around Tormarton have long been among the most sought-after in the Cotswolds. While the northern parts of the Cotswolds AONB are exquisitely pretty and quiet, the southern parts blend their country charm with incredibly easy access to London, Bath and Bristol.

This property, One Hundred House, is a perfect example: on sale via Hamptons are £3.75 million, it’s an intoxicating blend of a picture-perfect, wisteria-clad country house and a location just a few minutes off junction 18 of the M4.

Previously in the Codrington family for 300 years, Cotswold-stone One Hundred House — whose nearest ‘larger’ town is about five miles away at Chipping Sodbury — has a history which stretches back 1,000 years as it appears in the Doomsday Book.

The present incarnation of the manor is a relative newcomer at just three centuries old: it was built in 1711, but has been sympathetically enhanced at regular intervals ever since, and as the images here show has enjoyed plenty of recent renovations.

Even getting here feels special, with the house being accessed via a tree-lined driveway. The heart of the six-bedroom house is its orangery/kitchen, with wooden units, marble tops, family and dining area and French doors leading to a terrace that wraps around the building’s front.

The 23-acre grounds are every special indeed, with all sorts of rather unusual wonders: there’s a croquet lawn, a ha-ha, parterre and a tennis court set within a former walled garden, as well as an orchard and woodland.

One quirk of the place is that, while it’s in the AONB, it’s outside of the conservation area, which should mean that those wishing to make a few changes should find things somewhat easier than they might otherwise have been.

There’s actually planning permission in place at the moment to extend and convert a stone barn to residential use, though there are already three additional properties included which can be let out.

For sale via Hamptons — see more pictures and details.