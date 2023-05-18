A picture-perfect manor house in an idyllic Cotswolds setting, yet just an hour from central London

This gorgeous house delivers on the dream of living in an idyllic, golden stone home that's still within an easy commute of London.

Rupert Sturgis of Knight Frank’s Cirencester office is handling the sale of the delightful Manor House in the village of South Cerney, which stands at the south-eastern rise of the Cotswold hills with running through it the River Churn, from which the name Cerney derives.

For sale at a guide price of £2.85m, this quintessential Cotswold-stone house — which is listed Grade II —dates from the 1760s.

The house stands in four-fifths of an acre of walled garden next to the church in the oldest part of the village, 4½ miles south of Cirencester.

Although apparently never linked to any of the surrounding manors, Manor House is a reassuringly solid family home with accommodation on four floors, including a reception hall, three reception rooms, an orangery, a kitchen/breakfast room and wine cellar.

There are seven bedrooms and four bathrooms in the main building, with a further two bedrooms in the adjoining wing.

Beyond the main house there is plenty more to enjoy. Lovely stone outbuildings include a coach house with its original stables, a garage and a party room.

South Cerney is also extremely well located for those who are after a Cotswolds location while staying within easy reach of London, Bath and beyond. It stands not far off the main A419 route, which runs straight down on to the M4. You can drive from here to Heathrow Airport in just over an hour, while trains from nearby Kemble station — which is a 10-minute drive — will get you to Paddington in the same time.

There’s also plenty to keep you in the village itself: South Cerney is the location of the Cotswold Water Park, with 150 lakes stretching across more than 40 square miles. It’ a major destination for almost any water-based activity, from sailing to jetskiing.

The Manor House in the village of South Cerney is for sale at £2.85m — see more pictures and details.