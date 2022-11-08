A picture-perfect thatched cottage that you’ll instantly fall in love with

There’s plenty to be charmed by at Monks cottage, in the hamlet of East Cholderton, near Andover.

As pretty as a postcard, thatched Monks Cottage is an exceptional period property of great charm that has benefited from sensible improvements over the years.

Situated in East Cholderton on the western outskirts of Andover, the property boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, five reception rooms and nearly half an acre of formal gardens, making the space ideally suited for family living, entertaining or both.

It’s now on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £1.2 million.

The interiors are a traditional rustic wonderland, with exposed beams throughout, as well as a large open fireplace in the sitting room. The kitchen features modern fittings centred around a range cooker, whereas, outside, a rose garden guards the front of the house and a large lawned area features a wisteria-clad pergola: the ideal spot for relaxing.

East Cholderton is a rural hamlet not far from the village of Amport — just off the A303 between Andover and Amesbury — with its primary school, church and popular pub. The pretty market town of Stockbridge is about 10 miles away, where you’ll find a great range of independent shops and restaurants.

Winchester (just over 20 miles), Salisbury (around 17 miles) and Andover (five miles) all provide further amenities and cultural attractions, as well as rail services that link to London Waterloo. The A303 is on your doorstep, providing excellent links to the west country.

Schooling in the area is excellent and plentiful. Local options include Amport Church of England Primary School and Kimpton, Thruxton and Fyfield Church of England Primary School. Slightly further afield you’ll find Winchester College, St Swithun’s and Bishop Wordworth’s Church of England Grammar School.

Monks Cottage is currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £1.2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.