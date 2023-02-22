A picture-perfect William and Mary house that’s like stepping back in time

The complete restoration of Slade Hooton Hall, along with its impressive indoor heated swimming pool and numerous outbuildings make it a truly captivating property. James Fisher takes a look.

One for the traditionalists among you, Slade Hooton Hall, in the village of Laughton near Sheffield, is a picturesque William and Mary house nestling in 3¾ acres of South Yorkshire countryside.

Built in 1698 for the then Lord Mayor of London, John Mirfin, the property arrives on the market via Savills for £2 million.

Featuring eight bedrooms, the Grade II*-listed property has recently seen a program of sympathetic restoration and renovation, making this a home fit for 21st-century living, as well as keeping its historic charm.

Spanning over 5,500 sq. ft, the accommodation is laid out across three floors. The lower ground houses a games room/snug and a utility, whilst upstairs on the ground floor, a spacious entrance hall gives way to a traditional kitchen with one of the largest range cookers we’ve ever come across.

This, paired with a wood-panelled ceiling and terracotta tiled flooring gives a farmhouse-style feel to the room.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, you’ll find an intricately decorated drawing room with sash windows, frieze mouldings and a bolection-moulded stone fireplace. Adjoining this is the formal dining room, with similar sash windows with window seats and decorative cornicing.

Attached to the home is a cloche-like orangery with a roof lantern, ideal for enjoying the garden in more inclement weather, and the gardens and grounds, which are mostly laid to lawn, features a barn with an indoor heated swimming pool, a lake and jetty and a small copse.

Laughton is a small hamlet located 16 miles east of Sheffield. Larger towns such as Rotherham and Doncaster (in addition to Sheffield) can be easily reached via car.

There are a number of footpaths within the hamlet which lead to a local pub as well as Roche Abbey, and day-to-day amenities can be found in nearby Wickersley and Thurcroft.

Slade Hooton Hall is currently on the market via Savills for £2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.