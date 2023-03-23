A picturesque stone cottage has come up for sale in the Peak District National Park

Good things don’t need to come in big packages, as Brund Mill Cottage, in Derbyshire, proudly demonstrates.

Situated in the pretty Staffordshire Moorlands, the hamlet of Brund sits near the small village of Sheen.

Within said hamlet you will find Brund Mill cottage, next to the historic and recently renovated Brund Mill. This sweet property is currently on the market via Fine & Country for offers over £495,000.

Believed to have originally been the stableman’s residence, the property is set in a well-established garden, with a flagstone pathway and terrace, and offers three bedrooms.

Behind the stone wall and wooden gate, mature trees and well-kept flower beds lead the way to the entrance door, draped in ivy.

The interiors have kept a wealth of period charms, highlights of which are the bare-flagstone wall in the master bedroom, an elegant fireplace and an Aga.

The living room naturally lends itself as the heart of the home with an exposed stone feature wall and space for a log burner (there’s currently an electric fireplace).

French doors lead from here into a sunny conservatory that in turn opens up to the garden.

The property backs onto parish land that attracts a variety of birds and other wildlife, as well as offering lovely views of the surrounding Peak District countryside.

To the side of the property is a garage with an upstairs space that would lend itself to a home office, studio or workshop.

Located in the Peak District National Park, there is plenty of countryside to explore, with walking, cycling and bridle trails; whilst Stoke-on-Trent (23 miles) and Derby (around 25 miles) offer shopping, leisure and recreational facilities.

Brund Mill Cottage is currently on the market via Fine & Country for offers over £495,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.