A postcard-perfect Georgian house set amid acres of pristine Suffolk countryside

Dating from the second half of the 18th-century, Grade II-listed Cedar Court, near Alderton, combines a magnificent building with charming interiors and delightful grounds.

Buyers hankering after Georgian architecture should take a look at Cedar Court, close to Alderton, Suffolk. Situated in pristine countryside close to the county’s Heritage Coast, this Grade II-listed country house, which is on the market with Jackson-Stops at an asking price of £3.75 million, dates from the second half of the 18th century and has the classical, symmetric look of the time.

The red-brick façade, with a fanlight above the porticoed doorway and a central Venetian window, sets the tone for the interiors, which have been beautifully maintained throughout the more than 35 years the house has been with the current owners.

The 6,947sq ft interiors have kept many delightful details, from fine fireplaces to decorative covings and working shutters and all the main rooms enjoy lovely views across the grounds.

The ground floor has two formal reception rooms either side of a central reception hall, plus a magnificent 32ft ballroom with herringbone-pattern oak flooring, which opens onto the terrace and on a lovely orangery. The recently finished kitchen and breakfast room is also striking, with bespoke fitted units and matching AGA. Also on the ground floor are a family room and a study, linked to the more formal rooms by an inner hall.

Upstairs are ten bedrooms, four on the first floor—including two symmetrical principal bedrooms—and six on the second floor. There’s also a gym in the basement and equestrian facilities on the grounds.

The beautiful grounds feature a wide variety of trees and different areas, from wide lawns to a 0.85-acre crinkle-crankle walled garden and a water garden, plus a 1.2 acre meadow, for a total of 6.75 acres.

Cedar Court is for sale at £3.75 million via Jackson-Stops — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Alderton: What you need to know

Location: Alderton is nine miles from Woodbridge and 4.3 from the coast at Shingle Street

Alderton is nine miles from Woodbridge and 4.3 from the coast at Shingle Street Atmosphere: Once a smuggling hub, this small village has a Post Office and village shop, a pub, a surgery, an adventure playground, playing fields and the atmospheric ruins of a steeple.

Once a smuggling hub, this small village has a Post Office and village shop, a pub, a surgery, an adventure playground, playing fields and the atmospheric ruins of a steeple. Things to do : With the Forestry Commissions Rendlesham and Tunstall Forests nearby, there are plenty of opportunities for walking and riding, and the beach in only a few miles away at Shingle Street, where there’s also a 902ft long line of whelks created by two local residents during one of the pair’s cancer treatment. The National Trust’s Sutton Hoo site is a great place for a trip down the centuries to Anglo-Saxon times and many shopping, culture and entertaining options are available within easy reach at Woodbridge.

: With the Forestry Commissions Rendlesham and Tunstall Forests nearby, there are plenty of opportunities for walking and riding, and the beach in only a few miles away at Shingle Street, where there’s also a 902ft long line of whelks created by two local residents during one of the pair’s cancer treatment. The National Trust’s Sutton Hoo site is a great place for a trip down the centuries to Anglo-Saxon times and many shopping, culture and entertaining options are available within easy reach at Woodbridge. Schools: The three closest state schools—Hollesley Primary, Bawdsey Church of England Primary and Sandlings Primary—are all rated good by Oftsed.Find more properties in the area.