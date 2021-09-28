A pretty cottage in a popular Oxfordshire village that offers peaceful country living with lots of 14th century period charm

Magdalen Cottage offers country living in an unspoilt, peaceful surrounding, yet is close enough to larger towns should the desire to leave the idyll arise.

Occupying a quiet spot in the heart of the west Oxfordshire village of Standlake, not far from Witney, Sunny Magdalen Cottage dates to the 14th century, with various later additions.

The pretty, ‘vintage style’ cottage is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for £895,000 and offers the chance to fully submerge yourself in the best that country living has to offer, whilst still located within great reach of the local market-town of Whitney and the larger towns of Oxford and Abingdon.

The accommodation provides plenty of charm and traditional style, with exposed ceiling timbers, flag-stone flooring, and a woodburner in the sitting room will warm the nights as they start to draw in.

There’s also a conservatory and four bedrooms, including a master accessed via a wooden spiral staircase.

Outside, lawns and patio overlook fields and the vegetable garden is well stocked — all in all, a classic little bucolic dream.

Magdalen Cottage is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for £895,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Standlake: What you need to know

Location: Standlake is located approximately 5 miles from Whitney and approximately 7 miles from Oxford.

Atmosphere: The rural yet popular village is home to a church, primary school, pub — The Black Horse and a postoffice and is well connected to nearby local towns for further amenities.

Things to do: There are lovely scenic walks around the village thanks to the River Windrush flowing through it. The university city of Oxford is located nearby and is the perfect place to explore slowly, whether via the river, or in one of the many historic pubs, excellent restaurants or bustling bars.

Schools: Standlake Church of England Primary School and Stanton Harcourt C of E Primary School both received ‘good’ ratings from Ofsted and Mulberry Bush School was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and are all within a 2 mile radius. Secondary schools include Headington School in Oxford and Magdalen College School.

