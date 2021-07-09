A historic coach house and private courtyard in the heart of an estate near the Peak District, with 120 acres of communal grounds to enjoy

The Coach House at Swythamley Hall offers the chance to own part of an estate that is surrounded by some of the most spectacular scenery in the country.

The cobbles of the private courtyard that Grade II-listed The Coach House wraps around once resounded with horses hooves and rattling carriages; now, it’s blissfully peaceful. The beautiful property is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for offers over £1.5 million.

Within 120-acre communal grounds of 19th-century Swythamley Hall — a meditation centre in a former life and now home to three other properties, which all benefit from undulating gardens, a helipad, woodland, water gardens, lake and tennis court — it has six bedroom suites, a wine cellar, a music room, a library, two kitchens and a sun room.

The pretty Peak District village of Rushton Spencer is about four miles north of Leek and seven miles south of Macclesfield.

Swythamley Hall is currently for sale via Jackson-Stops for offers over £1.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Rushton Spencer: What you need to know

Location: Rushton Spencer is a village located approximately one hour south of Manchester. Macclesfield is eight miles away with a train station that provides West Coast Mainline Services.

Atmosphere: This moorland village is a popular walking destination, and home to a number of great independent shops and restaurants, including New Pastures Farm Shop.

Things to do: Keen hikers will enjoy the many trails on offer around the Peak District National Park that allow you to take in the spectacular landscape. Also in the area is Poole’s Cavern & Country Park — offering the chance to explore huge underground Limestone caverns. The Leek and Rudyard Railway is also sure to delight all ages, with steam and gas trains that run along a narrow line alongside Rudyard Lake.

Schools: Wincle C of E Primary School, Rushton C of E Primary School and Bosley St Mary’s C of E Primary School are all rated ‘good’ in ofsted reviews, and are situated closeby. Secondary options can be found towards Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent and Manchester.

See more property for sale in the area.