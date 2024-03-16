A Queen Anne house set in exquisite Suffolk countryside where even the stables are thatched and charming amid

Penny Churchill looks at the wonderful Moulton Hall, in an ancient village near Newmarket.

Nestled in the fold of the west Suffolk hills, the charming village of Moulton predates the Norman Conquest and is older than the racing town of Newmarket, three miles to the west. The ancient Icknield Way, which runs along prehistoric pathways from the Dorset coast to Norfolk, forms the northern parish boundary and the county line with Cambridgeshire.

At the heart of the village stands the imposing, Grade I-listed, 13th-century Church of St Peter and, right in the centre, Grade II-listed Moulton Hall, an exquisite Queen Anne country house — now on the market with Ben Smith of Savills in Cambridge at a guide price of £4m.

Moulton Hall dates from the mid 18th century with 19th- and 20th-century alterations. According to its Historic England listing, the house has only been known as Moulton Hall since the 20th century; the original Moulton Hall stood 100 metres (328ft) to the south-east.

In 2010, former banker Philip Turner was living at Moulton Hall and commuting to London when he learned that the village pub, the King’s Head, was about to come onto the market.

He jumped at the chance to buy it and, two years later, The Packhorse Inn, renamed after Moulton’s historic Packhorse Bridge, was launched onto the East Anglian gastronomic scene. It was the first of more than a dozen highly individual gastronomic establishments that make up the successful Chestnut Group, which has its headquarters in Bury St Edmunds.

The same creative flair and attention to detail that sets a Chestnut Group eatery apart is evident at Moulton Hall, an exceptionally fine example of Queen Anne architecture, which has been beautifully restored inside and out.

Approached along a private gated driveway with plenty of parking space, the main house offers some 5,550sq ft of elegant living space on three floors.

There are three main reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room and a conservatory on the ground floor.

There is a spacious principal bedroom suite with a dressing room and terrace, plus two further bedrooms and bathrooms on the first floor, with three more bedrooms and one bath/shower room on the floor above.

An array of outbuildings includes a converted coach house, a studio, two-bedroom annexe and purpose-built stable block.

The property has more land, being set within 3½ acres of manicured gardens and grounds that include a separate paddock.

Moulton Hall is for sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.