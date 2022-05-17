A quintessential country home in the heart of one of England’s prettiest Cotswold villages

The Bridge House is located on one of Castle Combe's most iconic streets and offers stunning accommodation with glorious gardens.

Situated in the heart of Castle Combe — a picturesque Cotswolds village regularly considered ‘one of the prettiest villages in England,’ is The Bridge House: An idyllic, terraced Cotswold stone property that can be found on one of the villages most iconic streets, which is laden with rows of chocolate-box houses which stand above a babbling stream.

There are 2,700sq ft of really impressive interiors on offer at Bridge House, which finds itself on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.8 million. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spacious ground floor which has been extended in recent years to make the most of the half an acre of gardens that lie to the rear of the house.

Built in the 17th century, there are a wealth of tasteful period features throughout the house which blend timelessly with the fresh interiors. Mullion windows, exposed stone walls, timber beams and feature fireplaces meet with light, versatile spaces.

As you would expect, the gardens are as equally idyllic. To the front, the stone façade is draped with Wisteria and to the rear, there is just under half an acre of enclosed gardens which back onto Parsonage Wood.

A terraced area with firepit and seating lead to an expansive stretch of lawn, flanked by mature trees and flower beds, and steps lead through the wild garden to a garden room/office with veranda and green house.

Elsewhere is a car port, workshop and a spacious gravelled parking area.

The Bridge House is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.8 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Castle Combe: What you need to know

Location: Castle Combe is located in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Wilshire, about 12 miles from Chippenham.

Atmosphere: The village was named ‘the prettiest in England’ and, unsurprisingly is a popular destination to both live and visit. It has a small village shop, a pub, a small hotel and also the Manor House Hotel — which boasts a Michelin Starred restaurant and a Peter Alliss designed golf course (known as one of the top 100 courses in the country).

Things to do: Once you’ve eaten in the restaurant, frequented the local pub, done a couple rounds of golf and explored the beautiful countryside around the village, then head to the market town of Chippenham for its weekly markets and shopping high street. A little further afield, yet still easily reached is Bath, which offers more in terms of shopping and leisure facilities.

Schools: By Brook Valley C of E Primary School and Calder House School were both rated ‘outstanding’ in Ofsted reviews, with Trinity Church of England Primary also a great option. Secondary options can be found closer to Bath and Chippenham.

