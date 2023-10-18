A quintessentially English farmhouse with exquisite gardens, an arboretum and a thriving lifestyle business already up and running

Park Farm seems to offer the complete package. Set in nearly 25 acres of gardens and grounds, this Grade II-listed farmhouse comes with a converted barn, two cottages and various outbuildings — and there's even a business ready to take over.



Situated in the Cranborne Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Park Farm in Wiltshire is a Grade II-listed farmhouse is about as quintessentially English as they come. It’s on the market via Savills for £3,250,000.

The main house is set in nearly 25 acres of gardens and grounds, an idyllic period family home that — as the pictures here show — offers exactly the sort of bucolic living you’d hope for.

There’s more to the place than just the house and land, however: a thriving holiday cottage business has been set up by the present owners, meaning that this is a property that could — at least in part — pay for itself.

The owners have extensively renovated the main stone farmhouse over the last decade with, in our humble opinion, impeccable taste.

They’ve also carried out the less exciting but essential bits — re-wiring, re-plumbing, re-roofing and re-configuring — as well as the aesthetics, which blend modern interior touches without compromising the property’s period charm.

At the front of the five-bedroom house, the well-proportioned drawing room and dining room boast working fireplaces and sash windows with views of formal gardens.

The kitchen has an electric AGA and handmade cabinets with marble worktops. There’s also a cosy sitting room with wood burning stove, a utility room, a boot room with adjoining shower room, plus a backdoor that opens onto an enclosed courtyard garden.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, a shower room, and a study. And on the second floor, there’s the principal bathroom, two further bedrooms that share a ‘Jack and Jill’ shower room, and a sitting room or study.

As for the holiday cottage business, that’s down to the vendors having converted a number of former farm buildings. There’s a pair of cottages, known as Cow Drove and Barn Owl, that sit within their own courtyard — no need for holidaymakers and owners to tiptoe around each other.

There’s also The Old Stables, a secondary property transformed into a two-bedroom, open-plan home.

There’s also still scope for further improvement and expansion for those hoping to put their own stamp on Park Farm. Planning permission was previously in place to convert part of a large steel-framed open barn into another holiday cottage. It may have potential for ‘a range of uses subject to the necessary planning consents’, according to the agent.

Other outbuildings include former piggeries now used for garden storage and a former cider store.

Park Farm really does seem to have it all. In addition to the formal gardens at the front of the main farmhouse, there’s also a kitchen garden with raised beds and fruit cages, and a small orchard.

There are two parcels of pasture to the south east and south west of the property. And an arboretum of native trees has been planted in recent years and an older deciduous woodland, a haven for wildlife, sits to the north of the property.

Park Farm is just two miles from the village of Hindon. For a wider range of amenities, Tisbury and Shaftesbury are around five miles away. The area is renowned for country sports, including horse racing at Salisbury and Wincanton.

Park Farm is currently on the market via Savills for £3,250,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.